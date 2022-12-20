CareWell Health Now Offering State-of-the-Art and Highly Effective Nasal Spray Treatment for Depression

FDA-approved SPRAVATO can significantly lessen symptoms associated with depression

CareWell Health is now offering a new remedy, SPRAVATO®, for those struggling with treatment resistant depression. This milestone FDA-approved treatment can significantly lessen the symptoms associated with the disease after just one dose.

Depression is the leading cause of disability worldwide and the condition most frequently associated with suicide. It is a serious disease that causes a significant, negative impact on the way people think, feel and act. Symptoms and severity vary by person and may include persistent feelings of sadness, hopelessness or tension; changes in sleep or appetite; difficulty concentrating or performing activities of daily living; lack of interest; and/or thoughts of harming themselves.

SPRAVATO works quickly, so people with depression can feel better within hours. This is crucial since other depression treatments can often take a long time to work, may not provide enough relief or may not provide relief at all.

SPRAVATO is a ketamine-based, psychedelic prescription nasal spray that is taken along with an oral antidepressant. It works by increasing a naturally occurring chemical in the brain that helps transmit messages between brain cells. When this happens, communication between brain cells is improved, which positively affects mood.

"The feelings associated with depression can be crushing. People need options to help change the trajectory of their depressive episode," said Perry Iasiello, Vice President of Behavioral Health Service at CareWell Health. "In my 35 years of doing this work, I have never seen a treatment more impactful then SPRAVATO for individuals suffering with treatment-resistant depression. Traditional oral antidepressants need weeks or more to take effect, so the availability of a medicine that can begin providing relief within days is potentially life changing."

Because SPRAVATO is a psychedelic treatment medication, it must be taken in a medically supervised setting at CareWell Health. Iasiello said the CareWell Health program is a certified Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) site, and the treatment team is specially trained to monitor the use of SPRAVATO.

For more information about CareWell Health and to inquire about SPRAVATO treatments, visit carewellhealth.org.

About CareWell Health Medical Center

CareWell Health Medical Center is a world-class community hospital serving Essex County and beyond. A place where every patient is family. Formerly known as East Orange General Hospital, CareWell Health is the sole independent, acute care hospital in Essex County – and deeply proud to be a cornerstone of care for nearly 120 years.

