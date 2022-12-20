E-commerce Packaging Market Size to Hit USD 140.86 Billion by 2028 | at a CAGR 16.3%

Pune, India, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global e-commerce packaging market size is set to gain traction from the changing consumer behavior, surging disposable incomes, high working population, and hectic lifestyles. The Census of India 2001, for instance, declared that there were around 402 million workers in the country. Out of these, 127 million were females, and 275 million were males. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a report titled, "E-commerce Packaging Market, 2021-2028." As per the report, the market size was USD 42.66 billion in 2020. It is projected to grow from USD 48.81 billion in 2021 to USD 140.86 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

A list of prominent e-commerce packaging companies present in the global market:

Amcor plc (Switzerland)

Mondi Group (U.K.)

International Paper Company (U.S.)

Smurfit Kappa (Ireland)

DS Smith (UK)

Klabin S.A. (Brazil)

Georgia-Pacific LLC (U.S)

Rengo Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd (Australia)

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Other Players

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 16.3% 2028 Value Projection USD 140.86 Billion Base Year 2020 E-commerce Packaging Market Size in 2020 USD 42.66 Billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 160 Segments Covered By Type, By Application and Regional E-commerce Packaging Market Growth Drivers Personal Care & Cosmetics Segment Held 22.0% Share in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™ Rising Penetration of Internet and High Young Population to Help Asia Pacific Dominate

COVID-19 Pandemic: High Demand for Essential Products to Help the Market Grow

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the overall packaging industry positively owing to the limited movement of goods and men, especially in Germany, the U.S., and China. The astonishing demand for essential products, such as vegetables, medicines, and groceries would help the market to grow amid the pandemic. Our research reports will help you find the best solutions to take your business to a whole new level.

Segments-

Personal Care & Cosmetics Segment Held 22.0% Share in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™

Based on the application, the market is segregated into food & beverage, consumer electronics, personal care & cosmetics, fashion & apparel, and others. Amongst these, the personal care & cosmetics segment earned 22.0% in terms of the e-commerce packaging market share in 2020. This growth is attributable to the easy availability of high-end cosmetics online at huge discounts.

Report Coverage-

The market report aims to analyze the market by considering contributions, prospects, and growth trends. It presents detailed profiles of every key player operating in the market to assess their core competencies in each segment. Besides, it would help our clients better understand the competitive developments, namely, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, joint ventures, and collaborations.

Drivers & Restraints-

Various Benefits of Online Shopping to Propel Growth

Consumers nowadays prefer e-commerce websites to purchase goods as they can easily browse the required products from their comfort zones. Also, these websites offer home delivery services, sometimes free of cost, to attract more customers. The e-commerce industry is expanding at a fast pace across the globe. Hence, packaging is a must for maintaining the product's integrity throughout the handling and logistics processes. These factors are anticipated to augment the e-commerce packaging market growth in the upcoming years. However, the lack of trust in online platforms for buying goods, especially in rural parts of the world, may hinder the demand for the product.

Regional Insights-

Rising Penetration of the Internet and High Young Population to Help Asia Pacific Dominate

In 2020, Asia Pacific procured USD 23.04 billion in terms of revenue in the e-commerce packaging industry. It is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forthcoming years. The presence of high young populations, surging number of smartphone users, and access to the internet are some of the factors that are set to aid regional growth. On the other hand, North America is estimated to grow swiftly, backed by the high demand for sustainable packaging solutions from consumers.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Acquisitions, and New Product Launches to Intensify Competition

The global market for e-commerce packaging houses a large number of companies that are mainly participating in mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their positions. A few others are unveiling novel products to cater to the high demand.

Below are the two industry developments:

January 2021: Mondi acquired 90.38% of shares in Olmuksan International Paper Ambalaj Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. It was gained from International Paper for €66 million. The company aims to enhance its recycled and virgin containerboard portfolio.

Mondi acquired 90.38% of shares in Olmuksan International Paper Ambalaj Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. It was gained from International Paper for €66 million. The company aims to enhance its recycled and virgin containerboard portfolio. May 2020: Cascades introduced its new line of sustainable, creative, and customized packaging solutions for e-commerce. These were released under the brand name Cascades e-com packaging solutions.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Market Trends in the Global Market Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc.. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights Impact of COVID-19 on the Global E-Commerce Packaging Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps were taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to the COVID-19 outbreak

Global E-Commerce Packaging Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Plastic Corrugated Boxes Paper Others By Application (Value) Food & Beverage Consumer Electronics Personal Care & Cosmetics Fashion & Apparel Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America E-Commerce Packaging Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Plastic Corrugated Boxes Paper Others By Application (Value) Food & Beverage Consumer Electronics Personal Care & Cosmetics Fashion & Apparel Others



TOC Continued…!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. Is the Impact of COVID-19 on the e-commerce packaging industry growing?

Answer: As per the report, the market size was USD 42.66 billion in 2020. It is projected to grow from USD 48.81 billion in 2021 to USD 140.86 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

2. Who are the key players in the Impact of COVID-19 on E-commerce Packaging Market?

Answer: Smurfit Kappa (Ireland), DS Smith (UK), Klabin S.A. (Brazil), Georgia-Pacific LLC (U.S), Rengo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd (Australia)

