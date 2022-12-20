Thor Explorations Returns Significant Gold Grades and Widths from Latest Drilling Intersections at The Douta Gold Project, Senegal

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2022) - Thor Explorations Ltd. THX THX ("Thor" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drill-intersections of significant gold mineralisation from the Makosa gold deposit ("Makosa") at its Douta Gold Project, Senegal (the "Douta Project").

The Douta Gold Project encompasses the Makosa gold deposit which currently comprises an Inferred Resource of 730,000 ounces of gold, grading at 1.53 grams per ton ("g/t"), as announced in its maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") published on 18 November 2021.

A comprehensive 26,000 metre exploration program of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling has been ongoing at Douta during 2022, and was designed to upgrade parts of the existing resource and to specifically target potentially higher-grade parts of the deposit. Further to the initial drilling results published on 16 November and 12 September 2022, the Company today publishes the results from the final 8,000 metres drilled.

Highlights include:

Drillhole DTRC596 40m at 1.95g/t Au from 0m

Drillhole DTRC640 26m at 4.66g/t Au from 42m including 10m at 10.29g/t Au

Drillhole DTRC612 32m at 1.45g/t Au from 43m

Drillhole DTRC620 9m at 11.74g/t Au from 58m

Drillhole DTRC626 9m at 4.18g/t Au from 0m

Drillhole DTRC624 16m at 2.20g/t Au from 85m

Drillhole DTRC637 38m at 1.01g/t Au from 42m

Drillhole DTRC641 31m at 1.40g/t Au from 97m

Drillhole DTRC658 37m at 1.18g/t Au from 37m

Segun Lawson, President and CEO, stated:

"We are pleased to announce further significant and robust drilling results from the Makosa Prospect. These results are impressive and highly encouraging in the context of the Douta Project and conclude a highly successful drilling season on a celebratory note. The wide zones of near-surface oxide mineralisation combined with solid higher-grade zones at depth provide the encouragement and impetus to propel the next phase of advancing this very exciting project in the New Year. In the coming year our we plan to maintain focus both on resource growth and project development in Senegal to meet our objective of bringing the Company's second gold mine into production."

The Company has now received all outstanding drilling results from the Makosa drilling campaign and now awaits the results from the infill programs carried out at the Mansa and Maka Prospects. These results are expected in the early 2023.

Introduction

The Douta Gold Project is a gold exploration permit that covers an area of 103 square kilometres (km2) and is located within the Kéniéba inlier, eastern Senegal. The northeast trending permit (Figure 1) has an area of 103 km2. Thor, through its wholly owned subsidiary African Star Resources Incorporated ("African Star"), has acquired, 70% of the licence from the permit holder International Mining Company SARL ("IMC"). IMC has a 30% free carry until the announcement by Thor of a Probable Reserve.

The Douta permit is strategically positioned 4km east of the Massawa North and Massawa Central deposits which form part of the world class Sabadola-Massawa Project that is owned Endeavour Mining (Figure 1). The northern parts permit is bounded the Makabingui group of gold deposits that belong to Bassari Resources Ltd.

Makosa

The Makosa resource is currently classified as inferred. In August 2022 Thor commenced a program of follow up RC and diamond drilling with the objective of upgrading the higher-grade portions of the resource that fall within the optimised pit shell, to indicated classification.

At Makosa, zones of gold mineralisation are developed either within a sheared gabbro intrusive or within a steep north-westerly dipping sequence of meta-sedimentary rocks that are close proximity to the gabbro. Higher grade zones or shoots are suspected to occur along east-west oriented structures that cut across the main north-east trend of the mineralisation.

The significant intersections from Makosa are listed in Tables 1 and 2 using a reporting cut-off of 25 gram-metres and 10 gram-metres respectively. The full table of results is attached in Appendix 1. Drill samples were analysed by ALS Laboratories in Mali using the AA26 fire assay method (50 gram charge).

HOLE-ID Easting Northing Length

(m) Azimuth Dip From

(m) To

(m) Interval (m) Grade (g/tAu) True Width (m) DTRC596 175496 1436124 78 130 -60 0 40 40 1.95 30.5 DTRC612 175442 1436111 108 130 -60 43 75 32 1.45 25.1 DTRC620 175495 1436205 150 130 -60 58 67 9 11.74 6.7 DTRC624 175455 1436201 178 130 -60 85 101 16 2.20 12.6 DTRC626 175906 1436634 84 130 -60 0 9 9 4.18 6.9 DTRC637 175572 1436265 135 130 -60 42 80 38 1.01 30.7 DTRC640 175606 1436300 142 130 -60 42 68 26 4.66 20.1 includes 42 52 10 10.29 7.7 DTRC641 176232 1437074 130 -60 97 128 31 1.40 25.5 includes 75 102 27 1.23 22.9 DTRC658 175690 1436431 122 130 -60 80 117 37 1.18 30.9

Table 1: Makosa Significant Results (>25 gram-metres: grade X true width)

(0.5g/t Au lower cut off; maximum 2m internal dilution, minimum 2m interval with included intervals at >1g/t Au over minimum 1m)

The drill results demonstrate the continuity of gold mineralisation both along strike and down dip. From the results of the latest drilling, which include 9m at 11.74g/t Au and 10m at 10.29g/t Au, it appears that several of the anticipated high-grade zones have been intersected in the closer spaced drill pattern.

Figure 1: Douta Project location map

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7003/148653_557f73f464ac89eb_002full.jpg.

Figure 2: Makosa Drillhole Location Map

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7003/148653_557f73f464ac89eb_003full.jpg.

To date only the higher-grade sections of the Makosa resource have been targeted for an upgrade resource classification. Further infill drilling is warranted along the entire strike-length as better grades and continuity seem to correlate with a tighter drill spacing. Figures 3 and 4 below, demonstrate the down-dip continuity of mineralisation located in the central parts of the Makosa deposit.

HOLE-ID Easting Northing Length

(m) Azimuth Dip From

(m) To

(m) Interval (m) Grade (g/tAu) True Width (m) DTRC590 175178 1435864 108 130 -60 78 96 18 0.83 13.0 DTRC595 175234 1435929 105 130 -60 43 54 11 2.63 8.5 DTRC596 175496 1436124 78 130 -60 0 40 40 1.95 30.5 DTRC599 175629 1436281 102 130 -60 47 64 17 1.33 13.2 includes 54 63 9 2.15 7.0 DTRC602 175206 1435952 146 130 -60 53 64 11 1.77 8.4 includes 56 64 8 2.36 6.1 DTRC604 175732 1436397 48 130 -60 4 25 21 0.90 16.1 DTRC608 175769 1436458 66 130 -60 4 14 10 2.38 7.6 includes 4 8 4 5.08 3.0 DTRC609 175748 1436474 102 130 -60 71 92 21 1.21 16.4 includes 73 83 10 1.65 7.8 DTRC612 175442 1436111 108 130 -60 18 25 7 2.66 5.4 43 75 32 1.45 25.1 includes 45 52 7 2.21 5.5 DTRC613 175791 1436507 102 130 -60 29 48 19 0.97 14.5 49 60 11 1.74 8.4 includes 49 52 3 4.52 2.3 DTRC614 175773 1436523 126 130 -60 92 108 16 1.16 12.8 DTRC615 175457 1436157 132 130 -60 43 62 19 1.06 15.0 DTRC619 175808 1436559 126 72 93 21 1.03 16.4 DTRC620 175495 1436205 150 130 -60 58 67 9 11.74 6.7 includes 58 60 2 50.60 1.5 DTRC621 175855 1436578 78 130 -60 12 16 4 4.60 3.1 22 38 16 0.95 12.4 DTRC624 175455 1436201 178 130 -60 85 101 16 2.20 12.6 DTRC625 175867 1436601 66 31 47 16 1.35 12.4 includes 38 45 7 2.57 5.5 DTRC626 175906 1436634 84 130 -60 0 9 9 4.18 6.9 26 37 11 1.77 8.5 DTRC634 175960 1436693 66 130 -60 16 30 14 0.92 10.9 DTRC635 175561 1436213 126 130 -60 33 46 13 1.35 10.0 DTRC637 175572 1436265 135 130 -60 42 80 38 1.01 30.7 includes 65 74 9 1.88 7.3 DTRC640 175606 1436300 142 130 -60 42 68 26 4.66 20.1 includes 42 52 10 10.29 7.7 and 54 60 6 2.33 4.6 DTRC641 176232 1437074 90 28 45 17 1.16 13.2 130 -60 97 128 31 1.40 25.5 includes 105 120 15 2.02 12.4 148 162 14 1.12 11.5 DTRC645 176274 1437165 114 130 -60 84 98 14 1.36 10.2 DTRC649 177133 1438212 42 130 -60 7 24 17 1.73 12.9 includes 17 24 7 3.44 5.3 DTRC650 175632 1436343 157 84 100 16 0.96 12.5 116 132 16 0.95 12.5 DTRC656 177475 1438658 102 130 -60 52 66 14 1.38 11.7 75 102 27 1.23 22.9 includes 78 87 9 1.86 7.6 DTRC657 175677 1436379 132 130 -60 120 131 11 1.16 8.7 DTRC658 175690 1436431 122 130 -60 80 117 37 1.18 30.9 includes 81 90 9 2.03 7.5 DTRC661 177586 1438752 60 130 -60 16 19 3 5.33 2.3 DTRC665 177685 1438879 54 130 -60 28 39 11 1.36 8.4 DTRC668 177760 1438964 54 130 -60 20 34 14 1.31 10.7

Table 2: Makosa Significant Results (>10 gram-metres: grade X true width)

(0.5g/tAu lower cut off; maximum 2m internal dilution, minimum 2m interval with included intervals at >1g/tAu over minimum 1m)

Figure 3: Cross-section highlighting near-surface intersection in drillhole DTR596

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7003/148653_557f73f464ac89eb_004full.jpg.

Figure 4: Cross-section highlighting high grade intersection in drillhole DTRC640

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7003/148653_557f73f464ac89eb_005full.jpg.

Figure 5: Cross-section highlighting high-grade at-surface intersection in drillhole DTRC626

To view an enhanced version of Figure 5, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7003/148653_557f73f464ac89eb_006full.jpg.

Ongoing Exploration

The Sambara, Mansa and Maka Prospects are located to the north of Makosa (Figure 1). Results from the initial RC drilling at these prosects returned encouraging results including the following:

Sambara1

Drillhole DTRC426 6m at 4.80g/t Au from 65m

Drillhole DTRC431 6m at 4.80g/t Au from 12m

Drillhole DTRC491 2m at 6.39g/t Au from 8m

Drillhole DTRC493 6m at 2.58g/t Au from 57m

Drillhole DTRC497 2m at 5.85g/t Au from 26m

Mansa Prospect2

Drillhole DTRC363 4m at 3.11g/t Au from 55m

Drillhole DTRC347 5m at 1.75g/t Au from 48m

Drillhole DTRC347 2m at 10.65g/t Au from 56m

Maka Prospect2

Drillhole DMRC012 4m at 11.0g/t Au from 18m

These prospects have the potential to provide additional resources and will be fully tested in forthcoming drilling programs.

1Sedar Filing, September 12, 2022: Thor Explorations Ltd. Announces New Sambara Discovery and Further Positive Drill Results from Makosa at the Douta Gold Project, Senegal

2Sedar Filing February 7, 2022: Commencement of Drilling on the Douta Gold Project, Senegal

Qualified Person

The above information has been prepared under the supervision of Alfred Gillman (Fellow AusIMM, CP), who is designated as a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 and the AIM Rules, has reviewed and approves the content of this news release. He has also reviewed QA/QC, sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information.

Thor Explorations Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in Nigeria, Senegal and Burkina Faso. Thor holds a 100% interest in the Segilola Gold Project located in Osun State of Nigeria. Mining and production commenced at Segilola in 2021. Thor holds a 70% interest in the Douta Gold Project located in south-eastern Senegal. Thor trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "THX".

Deposit Classification Tonnage

(xMt) Grade

(g/t Au) Contained

Metal

(koz Au) Thor

Interest Attributable Ounces Source Segilola Indicated* 4.06 4.66 608 100% 608 1 Segilola Inferred* 0.443 4.78 68 100% 68 1 Makosa Inferred 15.3 1.53 730 70% 511 2

*not depleted for mining

Source

1 Sedar Filing March 21 2019: Technical Report On The Segilola Gold Project Feasibility Study, Osun State, Nigeria

2 Sedar Filing Jan 4 2022: Independent Technical Report: Mineral Resource Estimate, Douta Gold Project, Senegal

Appendix 1: RC Drill Results December 2022

HOLE-ID Easting Northing Length

(m) Azimuth Dip From

(m) To

(m) Interval (m) Grade (g/tAu) True Width (m) DTRC590 175178 1435864 108 130 -60 65 68 3 0.74 2.1 78 96 18 0.83 13.0 DTRC591 175405 1436019 84 130 -60 72 75 3 0.65 2.4 DTRC592 175262 1436000 102 130 -60 34 37 3 0.74 2.3 68 71 3 1.16 2.4 77 78 1 1.57 0.8 DTRC593 175196 1435850 90 130 -60 32 42 10 1.10 7.8 54 57 3 1.11 2.4 DTRC594 175269 1435927 48 130 -60 3 11 8 0.96 6.9 16 20 4 0.85 3.4 28 37 9 1.13 7.8 DTRC595 175234 1435929 105 130 -60 43 54 11 2.63 8.5 65 68 3 0.60 2.3 DTRC596 175496 1436124 78 130 -60 0 40 40 1.95 30.5 42 46 4 0.89 3.1 DTRC597 175649 1436265 78 130 -60 61 65 4 0.65 3.1 68 73 5 0.57 3.9 DTRC599 175629 1436281 102 130 -60 30 32 2 2.25 1.5 47 64 17 1.33 13.2 includes 54 63 9 2.15 7.0 DTRC600 175243 1436016 96 130 -60 80 86 6 0.81 4.6 DTRC601 175724 1436342 66 130 -60 nsr DTRC602 175206 1435952 146 130 -60 43 45 2 0.69 1.5 53 64 11 1.77 8.4 includes 56 64 8 2.36 6.1 95 101 6 0.96 4.7 137 144 7 0.51 5.7 DTRC603 175746 1436386 42 130 -60 29 37 8 0.55 6.3 DTRC604 175732 1436397 48 130 -60 4 25 21 0.90 16.1 DTRC605 175710 1436415 90 130 -60 38 46 8 0.62 6.2 68 75 7 1.10 5.4 DTRC606 175327 1436023 100 130 -60 21 24 3 2.10 2.1 69 71 2 0.80 1.5 DTRC607 175789 1436442 42 130 -60 nsr DTRC608 175769 1436458 66 130 -60 4 14 10 2.38 7.6 includes 4 8 4 5.08 3.0 19 22 3 0.60 2.3 DTRC609 175748 1436474 102 130 -60 40 42 2 1.58 1.5 71 92 21 1.21 16.4 includes 73 83 10 1.65 7.8 DTRC610 175409 1436101 132 130 -60 41 51 10 0.99 7.8 61 67 6 1.24 4.7 74 84 10 0.71 8.0 85 92 7 0.68 5.6 DTRC611 175809 1436490 54 130 -60 nsr DTRC612 175442 1436111 108 130 -60 18 25 7 2.66 5.4 31 35 4 0.57 3.1 43 75 32 1.45 25.1 includes 45 52 7 2.21 5.5 DTRC613 175791 1436507 102 130 -60 29 48 19 0.97 14.5 49 60 11 1.74 8.4 includes 49 52 3 4.52 2.3 DTRC614 175773 1436523 126 130 -60 84 86 2 0.84 1.6 92 108 16 1.16 12.8 111 114 3 0.55 2.4 DTRC615 175457 1436157 132 130 -60 43 62 19 1.06 15.0 63 64 1 1.99 0.8 73 83 10 1.04 8.1 114 121 7 0.80 5.7 DTRC616 175851 1436524 60 130 -60 nsr DTRC617 175830 1436541 96 130 -60 8 12 4 2.09 3.0 DTRC618 175492 1436170 130 130 -60 22 30 8 0.88 6.2 35 36 1 1.47 0.8 95 105 10 0.52 7.9 110 114 4 0.79 3.2 DTRC619 175808 1436559 126 130 -60 41 44 3 0.58 2.3 49 58 9 0.67 6.9 72 93 21 1.03 16.4 103 113 10 0.59 7.8 DTRC620 175495 1436205 150 130 -60 58 67 9 11.74 6.7 includes 58 60 2 50.60 1.5 77 79 2 0.88 1.5 128 131 3 1.08 2.2 143 148 5 0.98 3.7 DTRC621 175855 1436578 78 130 -60 12 16 4 4.60 3.1 22 38 16 0.95 12.4 DTRC622 175864 1436568 60 130 -60 0 9 9 1.20 7.7 DTRC623 175885 1436588 84 130 -60 0 6 6 0.84 4.6 16 18 2 1.20 1.5 DTRC624 175455 1436201 178 130 -60 85 101 16 2.20 12.6 152 154 2 0.73 1.6 DTRC625 175867 1436601 66 130 -60 17 24 7 0.54 5.4 31 47 16 1.35 12.4 includes 38 45 7 2.57 5.5 48 51 3 0.80 2.3 62 66 4 1.57 3.1 DTRC626 175906 1436634 84 130 -60 0 9 9 4.18 6.9 15 24 9 1.36 6.9 26 37 11 1.77 8.5 DTRC627 175979 1436715 54 130 -60 1 3 2 0.69 1.5 9 22 13 0.86 10.0 40 47 7 0.90 5.6 DTRC628 175959 1436732 96 130 -60 12 14 2 0.66 1.5 40 42 2 0.71 1.6 DTRC629 175524 1436244 144 130 -60 73 80 7 0.74 5.5 119 131 12 0.93 9.8 DTRC630 175941 1436750 120 130 -60 89 98 9 1.06 7.6 DTRC631 176004 1436750 36 130 -60 7 11 4 0.86 3.1 18 22 4 1.00 3.1 DTRC632 175977 1436773 86 130 -60 64 76 12 0.83 10.2 DTRC633 175941 1436703 84 130 -60 41 43 2 0.95 1.6 49 58 9 0.51 7.1 DTRC634 175960 1436693 66 130 -60 2 4 2 2.36 1.5 16 30 14 0.92 10.9 DTRC635 175561 1436213 126 130 -60 33 46 13 1.35 10.0 54 58 4 3.01 3.1 93 94 1 10.25 0.8 DTRC636 175924 1436721 114 130 -60 55 57 2 1.42 1.5 89 97 8 0.96 6.3 DTRC637 175572 1436265 135 130 -60 42 80 38 1.01 30.7 includes 65 74 9 1.88 7.3 112 114 2 0.76 1.7 DTRC638 175854 1436611 126 130 -60 46 58 12 0.69 9.2 62 73 11 0.73 8.4 75 83 8 1.48 6.0 98 105 7 0.65 5.3 DTRC639 176250 1437058 58 130 -60 17 19 2 0.89 1.5 DTRC640 175606 1436300 142 130 -60 42 68 26 4.66 20.1 includes 42 52 10 10.29 7.7 and 54 60 6 2.33 4.6 109 111 2 0.74 1.6 DTRC641 176232 1437074 90 130 -60 8 11 3 0.81 2.3 28 45 17 1.16 13.2 48 50 2 0.95 1.6 DTRC642 175578 1436323 176 130 -60 97 128 31 1.40 25.5 includes 105 120 15 2.02 12.4 133 140 7 0.70 5.7 148 162 14 1.12 11.5 DTRC643 176214 1437090 120 130 -60 66 69 3 1.04 2.3 77 82 5 0.71 3.8 DTRC644 176315 1437131 42 130 -60 3 11 8 0.58 6.1 DTRC645 176274 1437165 114 130 -60 84 98 14 1.36 10.2 DTRC646 175520 1436312 138 130 -60 nsr DTRC647 176295 1437147 74 130 -60 0 5 5 0.62 3.8 36 39 3 0.75 2.3 DTRC648 177072 1438196 68 130 -60 14 25 11 0.90 8.4 26 35 9 0.81 6.8 50 51 1 1.41 0.8 DTRC649 177133 1438212 42 130 -60 7 24 17 1.73 12.9 includes 17 24 7 3.44 5.3 DTRC650 175632 1436343 157 130 -60 67 74 7 0.83 5.4 84 100 16 0.96 12.5 105 112 7 0.63 5.5 116 132 16 0.95 12.5 DTRC651 177112 1438229 66 130 -60 30 37 7 1.79 5.3 DTRC652 177092 1438246 90 130 -60 25 29 4 0.50 3.1 39 42 3 0.89 2.3 DTRC653 177180 1438300 42 130 -60 37 40 3 1.63 2.2 DTRC654 175700 1436359 102 130 -60 2 7 5 1.42 3.9 13 25 12 0.58 9.3 39 43 4 1.73 3.1 89 94 5 0.64 3.9 DTRC655 177164 1438313 72 130 -60 21 27 6 0.78 4.6 59 68 9 1.14 6.9 DTRC656 177475 1438658 102 130 -60 52 66 14 1.38 11.7 75 102 27 1.23 22.9 includes 78 87 9 1.86 7.6 DTRC657 175677 1436379 132 130 -60 11 15 4 0.63 3.1 43 59 16 0.73 12.8 104 106 2 0.86 1.6 120 131 11 1.16 8.7 DTRC658 175690 1436431 122 130 -60 80 117 37 1.18 30.9 includes 81 90 9 2.03 7.5 DTRC659 175424 1436050 46 130 -60 2 12 10 0.85 7.7 DTRC660 175179 1435976 183 130 -60 89 93 4 3.03 3.0 111 112 1 4.24 0.8 138 146 8 0.78 5.9 151 157 6 2.22 4.5 DTRC661 177586 1438752 60 130 -60 16 19 3 5.33 2.3 26 44 18 0.68 13.5 DTRC662 177609 1438734 48 130 -60 13 19 6 0.56 4.6 38 43 5 0.50 3.8 DTRC663 177659 1438835 42 130 -60 14 24 10 0.76 7.6 DTRC664 177618 1438864 87 130 -60 66 70 4 1.13 2.9 DTRC665 177685 1438879 54 130 -60 28 39 11 1.36 8.4 DTRC666 177635 1438924 79 130 -60 nsr DTRC667 177692 1439010 150 130 -60 137 150 13 0.64 10.4 DTRC668 177760 1438964 54 130 -60 7 14 7 1.38 5.4 20 34 14 1.31 10.7 36 46 10 0.62 7.6

