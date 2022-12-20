Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,571 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 324,649 in the last 365 days.

Scorpion Biological Services Becomes Scorpius BioManufacturing to Reflect Expansion

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion Biological Services today announced it has changed its name to Scorpius BioManufacturing reflecting the company's recently expanded manufacturing capabilities and the grand opening of its new biomanufacturing facility in San Antonio in October.

David Halverson, President of Scorpius, said, "With the opening of our new state-of-the-art San Antonio facility, we wanted a name that better defines our focus and full-service offering. Scorpius provides a full spectrum of CRO and CDMO services, led by professionals with years of experience in lab services. This evolution highlights our ability to take our clients' biologic innovations through the clinic to commercialization."

The new facility offers GCP, GLP and GMP biomanufacturing capabilities in both mammalian and microbial modalities. Suites and equipment trains are flexible, with bioreactor sizes ranging from 50 L up to 2,000 L, and best-in-class equipment installed across the facility to produce high-quality material for clients. Scorpius offers the capability to manufacture a wide range of products, including cell therapy, recombinant proteins from mammalian or microbial systems, and DNA vectors.

With continuing strong demand for outsourced biomanufacturing, Scorpius has committed to continue to invest in capacity to serve clients' needs.

Jeff Wolf, Founder and Chairman of Scorpius, said, "We have long been committed to building biomanufacturing capacity in the United States, using American financing, American labor, and American supplies and materials wherever possible. We look forward to partnering with biotech and pharmaceutical companies of all sizes to fulfill this mission under the Scorpius banner."

To learn more about Scorpius' facilities and services, visit ScorpiusBiologics.com.

About Scorpius BioManufacturing

Scorpius BioManufacturing is working to expand the reach of precision medicine to more people within multiple therapeutic areas. Its team is comprised of experts in bioanalytics, cell biology, virology, translational biology, biomanufacturing, and drug development. Scorpius' services are designed to support a myriad of biologic drugs from conception through clinical trials and commercial production, bringing new drugs to market faster and more reliably. For more information, visit ScorpiusBiologics.com and follow Scorpius on LinkedIn.

Media and Investor Relations Contact
Kenna Harris
+1 726 201 5012
hello@scorpiusbiologics.com 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scorpion-biological-services-becomes-scorpius-biomanufacturing-to-reflect-expansion-301706772.html

SOURCE Scorpius BioManufacturing

You just read:

Scorpion Biological Services Becomes Scorpius BioManufacturing to Reflect Expansion

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.