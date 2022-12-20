Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
20 December 2022
Serabi Gold Plc
("Serabi" or the "Company")
Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
Serabi Gold plc (SRBSBI, the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, announces that at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held at 2:00 pm on 19 December 2022, Shareholders approved all the ordinary resolutions (the "Resolutions") proposed in the notice of meeting dated 14 November 2022 (the "Notice of Meeting").
Unless otherwise stated all defined terms in this announcement are consistent with the definitions set out in the Notice of Meeting.
The voting was determined by a poll and the results in respect of each Resolution were as follows:
|RESOLUTION
|VOTES FOR
|%
|VOTES AGAINST
|%
|VOTES TOTAL
|% OF ISC* VOTED
|VOTES WITHHELD
|1. That the Directors' Report and financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2021 be received and adopted
|47,653,557
|96.48%
|1,738,018
|3.52%
|49,391,575
|65.22%
|15,467
|2. To appoint PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditor of the Company
|49,378,630
|99.97%
|13,095
|0.03%
|49,391,725
|65.22%
|15,317
|3. To authorise the Directors of the Company to fix the auditor's remuneration and the terms of their engagement
|49,357,625
|99.93%
|34,100
|0.07%
|49,391,725
|65.22%
|15,317
* ISC – Issued Share Capital
The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Clive Line, Director.
Enquiries:
|Serabi Gold plc
|Michael Hodgson
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
|Chief Executive
|Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
|Clive Line
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
|Finance Director
|Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
|Email: contact@serabigold.com
|Website: www.serabigold.com
|
Beaumont Cornish Limited
Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser
|Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
|
Peel Hunt LLP
Joint UK Broker
|Ross Allister / Alexander Allen
|Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000
|
Tamesis Partners LLP
Joint UK Broker
|Charlie Bendon / Richard Greenfield
|Tel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868
|
Camarco
Financial PR
|Gordon Poole / Emily Hall
|Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980
Copies of this release are available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com.
Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.
