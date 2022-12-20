Ukrainian Startup IT-Rating.com Inc. Takes Leading US Market Position in 6 Months

IT-Rating.com Inc. entered the US market only 6 months ago and has reported stats that show its market-leading position.

Lewes, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - December 20, 2022) - IT-Rating.com Inc. is the first digital ecosystem in the US that provides information on digital companies and ranks them based on different metrics. They entered the market only 6 months ago and have now reported achievements of taking market-leading positions in their niche. The approach to using verified data in their unique algorithm is helping IT companies and the people and businesses looking for their services.

"02/24/2022 burst into my life and turned everything upside down, including my business and my family. After this date, 90% of my IT customers disappeared. IT Rating was put on hold because the companies from this industry faced other problems. It was unclear how long it all would last" - Stanislav Bakhariev, Ukranian founder and co-venturer of the international digital ecosystem IT-Rating.com Inc explains how this business initially didn't go to plan when the war in Ukraine broke out.

Stanislav Bakhariev and his partner Alexander Dolgarev took the initiative during this challenging time to launch the project into the US market. They looked for investors with support from their new partner, Volodymyr Zhukov, and found their first angel investor Vasyl Rakivnenko who injected additional capital into the start-up. Since then, they've had 2 rounds of investment and a total of 150K+ EUR invested in the business. Investors are seeing the value of this opportunity as they also received an investment offer of 5,000,000 USD, which the company ultimately turned down due to wanting to retain majority ownership.

The creators of IT-Rating.com have a mission to create a single portal where users can seek information about a range of IT businesses. The aim is to become the most trusted provider as an independent resource of honest ratings. The algorithm they've developed is simple but effective and essential in ranking and scoring companies fairly and organically. Not only does IT-Rating.com rank companies its ecosystem also includes information such as job vacancies, reviews, portfolios, news, prices, courses, and case studies.

IT-Rating.com are unique from competitors for a few reasons. Firstly, they ensure all data used is verified. If they cannot verify the source information, then it's not included in their portfolio. They focus on the organic issuance of this information with a separate paid area for sponsored businesses. The other feature that makes them stand out in the market is the use of an Al-based recommendation algorithm. This suggests certain companies, products, and services to users based on their personal preferences.

The innovative offering has grown drastically since it first entered the US market. They've been able to see significant results already. From October to November 2022, traffic increased by 317%, which was double the traffic of the month prior. Their Ahrefs indicator DR score is 31 for the period, with over 7,100 new unique visitors to the site.

They've achieved this exponential growth by targeting specific search terms in a number of niche categories. Rankings have increased in these search terms and, in some cases, are outperforming key competitors who have been in the market for 8 to 10 years.

There was a lot of work behind this success. Some of the work included completing over 250 back-end and front-end tasks, redesigning the website, connecting with leads, and translating the entire website from Ukranian for their US users. They have a plan for the next stage of growth and development that they hope to achieve by April 2023. Visit IT-Rating.com to learn more about their offering and become part of their ecosystem.

IT-Rating.com Inc. is a Ukrainian start-up operating in the US with a digital ecosystem that uses a ranking algorithm to score digital and IT companies. The platform utilizes verified data to help users compare companies based on business objectives, scope, and budget. Their tool has helped many users evaluate potential partners and their benefits.

