Korea Ginseng Corp. enhances its reputation as a leading herbal dietary brand by revealing a new set of stocking stuffers

To commemorate its 123 rd anniversary , Korea Ginseng Corp. has launched a new set of Koreselect online products, available exclusively online.

CERRITOS, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate its 123rd anniversary, Korea Ginseng Corp., the world's number one ginseng brand, is building on its global reputation as a leading provider of health-promoting functional foods by introducing a selection of fresh new products this holiday season.

As the perfect stocking stuffers, Korea Ginseng Corp. has introduced a new set of Koreselect products, ideal for family and friends. Available exclusively online, the new products include ashwagandha, elderberry, beet root, milk thistle, american ginseng, and women's probiotics, all of which serve as special function supplements. Ashwagandha's primary benefit is stress relief, elderberry supports your immune system, American ginseng provides you with an energy boost, and women's probiotics, beet root, and milk thistle support vaginal health, antioxidation, and liver function.

These new products are the first of many planned additions to the existing Korean red ginseng-based Koreselect brand family which has been specifically designed for the health-conscious American consumer and contains all natural herbal ingredients. All Koreselct products are reasonably priced, comfortably sized, and blend Asian medicinal recipes with western functional formulas.

"The end of year holiday season is when most people buy gifts for their loved ones. This year more than ever, consumers want practical health-related gifts because of the triple pandemic: COVID-19, RSV, and the flu," said Rian Heung-Sil Lee, CEO of Korea Ginseng Corp. U.S. "For anyone looking for uniquely beneficial stocking stuffers, our new Koreselect products are the perfect fit."

According to a recent survey conducted by a personalized gift company, out of the 1,500 people aged 18+ interviewed, 64% wanted help with choosing the ideal presents for their loved ones. Additionally, TransUnion's new holiday shopping survey revealed that 25% of consumers are inclined to go for less expensive, more useful presents this year.

"Because of the pandemic, Americans' healthcare needs are greater than ever," Lee added. "The end of the year is no exception, so we've expanded our brand offerings to meet the market's needs. In honor of our 123rd anniversary, we're more determined than ever to become a comprehensive health functional food company in the U.S. market."

An industry report concludes the global dietary supplements market size was valued at USD 151.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate(CAGR) of 8.9% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing consumer awareness of the importance of personal health and well-being will be the driving factor for dietary supplements.

With this market trend, Korea Ginseng Corp.'s growth is impressive. Sales have doubled over the past three years and its brand and product range is dramatically increasing. In addition to the expansion of the Koreselect line, the company also launched Pure Extract Heaven , a rare top-grade red ginseng supplement, this November and will begin distributing HSW , a modernized hydration adaptogenic herbal drinks line, in January, 2023.

If you're interested in learning more about the health benefits of Korea Ginseng Corp.'s supplements, speak with an associate at your local natural health store or explore the plethora of products and resources available online .

About Korea Ginseng Corp.

Korea Ginseng Corporation (KGC) is the world's number one ginseng brand. Established in 1899, it is one of the most proven and trusted herbal dietary supplement manufacturers, providing the highest quality, traditionally harvested Korean Red Ginseng products to support health and well-being. KGC runs four regional headquarters in the United States, China, Japan, and Taiwan, in addition to South Korea, and exports products to over 40 countries. With over 40% world market share, its presence spans Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the U.S. KGC's family of brands include KORESELECT, CheongKwanJang, Good Base, and Donginbi. The KGC brands, now numbering over 250 products, use the most exceptional ginseng combined with the finest herbs and ingredients to deliver superior products to meet everyone's needs.

