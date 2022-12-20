KKR to Acquire Bushu Pharmaceuticals

KKR, a leading global investment firm, and Bushu Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ("Bushu Pharma" or the "Company") today announced the signing of definitive agreements under which KKR will acquire all shares in Bushu Pharma from BPEA EQT. Following the transaction's completion, KKR aims to accelerate Bushu Pharma's growth and further position the Company as a leading contract development and manufacturing organization ("CDMO") for the pharmaceuticals market in Japan and worldwide.

Founded in 1998, Bushu Pharma is a leading pure-play pharmaceutical CDMO based in Japan, which is the third-largest pharmaceutical market in the world. The Company is committed to producing, processing and delivering high-quality healthcare products to patients spanning categories including pharmaceuticals – such as oral solid dosages and injectables – and clinical trial materials. The Company additionally applies advanced quality control processes and supply chain management support for the inspection, packaging and distribution of pharmaceutical products. Bushu Pharma has Good Manufacturing Practice ("GMP") certifications globally, and manufacture products for worldwide end-markets, with a particular focus on Japan and Asian countries, such as China.

Following the transaction's close, KKR plans to work alongside Bushu Pharma's management team to expand into new and growing segments, such as injectables, invest in further capacity expansion and quality control, and explore organic and inorganic opportunities for growth to deliver more healthcare solutions to patients.

Hiro Hirano, Co-Head of Private Equity for KKR Asia Pacific and Chief Executive Officer of KKR Japan, said, "We are proud to invest in the growth and success of Bushu Pharma, a premier manufacturer for pharmaceutical businesses. We see significant demand for strategic and reliable solutions to address a range of challenges facing the global healthcare industry. By leveraging KKR's deep experience in healthcare, tech, and supply chain solutions, we aim to help Bushu Pharma to further scale its best-in-class business and to drive growth and technical innovation that will ultimately benefit patients in Japan and around the world."

Tadao Takano, Chief Operating Officer and President of Bushu Pharma, said, "Bushu Pharma is pleased to welcome KKR as a new shareholder able to advance our company's mission to deliver high-quality pharmaceutical products and solutions to patients in Japan and around the world. KKR brings to Bushu Pharma its deep knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry, its experience supporting global businesses in the sector, and its extensive investment experience in Japan. We look forward to working with the KKR team to pursue further growth opportunities, and thank BPEA EQT for their partnership with us these recent years."

KKR is making its investment from one of KKR's Asia-focused investment funds. The transaction is expected to be completed in Q1 2023, subject to customary approvals and closing conditions. Further details of the investment have not been disclosed.

