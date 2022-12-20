Submit Release
Solvay 2023 Financial Calendar


 

Brussels, December 20, 2022, 08:30 CET - Solvay today publishes its 2023 financial calendar and invites the financial community to mark their calendar accordingly. 

Event Date
Full year 2022 earnings  February 23, 2023
First quarter 2023 earnings  May 4, 2023
Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting May 9, 2023
First half year 2023 earnings  August 3, 2023
First nine months 2023 earnings  November 3, 2023


Quiet period dates will be provided prior to each earnings' season.

