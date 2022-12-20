Rice Husk Ash Market worth US$2.6 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 5.2% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increase the demand for concrete in the construction sector, and further drive the Rice Husk Ash Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Rice Husk Ash Market size is forecasted to reach US$2.6 Billion, after growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Rice husks are hard protective coverings of rice grains that are separated from the grains during the milling process. Rice husk ash is used as a pozzolan in cement and concrete. It is also used as a base material that helps to break down the cellular structure in geopolymer matrix and reduces pores to increase strength and durability. Rice husk ash when mixed with silica fumes, enhances the strength and is used as a cement replacement. Rice husk ash is also used as a soil ameliorants to improve drainage properties and air permeability. Rice husk ash is mainly used in concrete for good compressive strength and for cutting down environmental pollution. It is often used as a partial replacement for concrete which is used in the building and construction industry. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Rice Husk Ash Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the rice husk ash market, owing to the increasing construction and transportation industry in the region. The increasing per capita income and evolving lifestyle of individuals coupled with the rising population are the major factors expanding the construction and transportation industry in APAC.

2. Rice husk ash is widely used in the concrete segment as a partial replacement for Portland cement to increase the strength of the concrete which is driving the market.

3. Rice husk ash is majorly used in building and construction industries due to its strength, low density, and particle size which is growing at a steady pace and increasing the demand for the rice husk ash market.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The concrete segment held the largest share in the rice husk ash market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Rice husk ash is a very good alternative to concrete technology. As rice husk ash is a by-product of agriculture and it is generated in rice mills.

2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the rice husk ash market in 2021 up to 43%. Asia-Pacific dominates the building and construction industry with countries like China, India, and Japan where China is the largest contributor to the growth of the construction market.

3. The building and construction segment held a significant share in the rice husk ash market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to increasing usage of rice husk ash in the building and construction component.

4. Rice husk ash is often employed in concrete which is then widely used in the building and construction industry. The governments are taking initiatives to increase the building & construction activities.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Rice Husk Ash Industry are -

1. Usher Agro Ltd.

2. Jasoriya Rice Mill

3. Rescon Manufacturing Co Private Limited

4. Guru Corporation

5. Yihai Kerry Investments Co., Ltd.



