Dental CAD/CAM Market Size (2022 – 2030) Worth US$ 4.41 Billion| To grow at a CAGR of 8.60%, Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global dental CAD/CAM market is expected to clock at US$ 4.41 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 8.60% during the forecast period. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Dental CAD/CAM Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030” The global dental CAD/CAM market is primarily driven by increasing the prevalence of oral dental diseases and increasing technological advancement in dental device manufacturing and production. Additionally, the advantages of CAD/CAM-produced dental implants such as high compatibility and precise restorations are contributing to the growth of the global dental CAD/CAM market.



Computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) are operating systems and devices that help dental surgeons perform complex dental procedures and create dental prosthetics and implants. A scanner and 3D printing technology are used in CAD/CAM dentistry to create a perfectly fabricated and fitted tooth. CAD/CAM has led to more efficient, cost-effective, and accurate restoration-creation processes in dentistry.

Growth Drivers

Technological advancement and the growing geriatric population are contributing to the growth of the dental CAD/CAM market. The introduction of novel technology such as digital dental impressions and 3D manufacturing which saves time and avoids errors by multiple impression scanning are contributing to the growth of the global dental CAD/CAM market. Increasing demand for transparent and removable aligners is also contributing to the growth of the global dental CAD/CAM market.

The global dental CAD/CAM market has been analyzed from five different perspectives – Product, Type, Application, End User, and Region

Excerpts from ‘by Product’

The global dental CAD/CAM market has been divided into:

Equipment

Software

The rising prevalence of dental & oral diseases and the rising adoption of novel technologies are contributing to the growth of the global dental CAD/CAM equipment market. Additionally, high patient safety standards, rising demand for patient-friendly equipment, and increasing R&D spending are also fueling the global dental CAD/CAM equipment market. The software dental market is also anticipated to have exceptional growth in the upcoming years

Excerpts From ‘by Type’

The global dental CAD/CAM market based on the type has been divided into:

Chair-Side CAD/CAM Systems

Laboratory CAD/CAM Systems

Chair-side CAD/CAM system segment dominated the growth of the dental CAD/CAM systems market owing to the growing number of hospital and dental clinics and the rising adoption of chair-side equipment. Additionally, chairside dental CAD/CAM systems are comprised of a chairside mill, 3D dental design software, and a digital impression system to provide a fully digital workflow for diagnosis and treatment. Also, with the help of chair-side CAD/CAM systems crowns, inlays, onlays, and veneers can be done in one appointment which saves time and cost and is expected to further drive the growth of the chair-side dental CAD/CAM system market.

Excerpts From ‘by Application’

The global dental CAD/CAM market based on the application has been divided into:

Dental Implant

Dental Bridges

Dental Alignment

Others

The dental implant segment dominates the global dental CAD/CAM system market owing to the growing prevalence of oral diseases like gum disease, tooth decay, etc., and the rising geriatric population which is more vulnerable to tooth loss. Additionally, less awareness about oral hygiene in underdeveloped countries is also the main factor propelling the global dental implants CAD/CAM market.

Excerpts from ‘by Region Segmentation

The global dental CAD/CAM market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The global dental CAD/CAM market is dominated by North America, followed by Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to increasing awareness about novel dental technology, increasing prevalence of dental and oral disease, and increasing numbers of hospitals & dental clinics. Additionally developed infrastructure, increasing adoption of novel technology, and increasing regulatory-approved products are contributing to the growth of the North America dental CAD/CAM market.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global dental CAD/CAM market are:

Align Technology, Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

Axsys Dental Solutions

Medit Corp.

Institut Straumann AG

PLANMECA OY

3Shape A/S

Envista Holding Corporation

Datron AG

YENADENT

