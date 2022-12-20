At 3.6% CAGR, Plastic Bag Market Size Worth USD 17.73 Billion by 2027 : IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing personal care and cosmetic sector act as a driver for the Plastic Bag Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Global Plastic Bag Market size is forecast to reach US$13.1 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Plastic bags, also known as a polybag, are usually made of thin plastic films. Polyethylene terephthalate, polyethylene, polypropylene, polylactic acid, Polyhydroxyalkanoates, and polypropylene are often used for producing plastic bags. The global plastic bags and sacks market is driven by the increasing demand for plastic bags from various end-use industries such as food & beverage, electronics, cosmetics, and more. Furthermore, the attributes of these plastic bags, such as flexibility, tear resistance, and moisture protection, among others, are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Plastic Bag Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the global plastic bags market, owing to the increasing food & beverage industry in the region. The increasing per capita income and evolving lifestyle of individuals coupled with the rising population are the major factors expanding the food & beverage industry in APAC.

2. Plastic bags are light and supple, and their elasticity aids in adhering to the weight of the product being packed. Plastic bags have superior barrier properties and are better suited to transporting dry goods than other packaging bags such as jute and paper bags, which is propelling the market growth.

3. Increased adoption of sustainable and environmentally friendly products, as well as the implementation of strict government regulations, will raise consumer awareness, resulting in increased demand for bio-plastics in the near future.

4. When compared to biodegradable properties non-biodegradable plastic materials are widely available at a lower cost and offer superior properties. Plastic bags made of the aforementioned material, on the other hand, take longer to completely degrade; this factor is limiting the non-biodegradable material segment's growth.

5. However, due to the widespread use of plastic bags, soaring environmental concerns and stringent government regulations are expected to limit market growth in the coming years.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The non-biodegradable plastics segment held a significant share in the global plastic gag market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027, as non-biodegradable plastic bags are available widely at a lower cost and offer superior properties as compared to biodegradable plastic bags.

2. Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the global plastic bags market in 2021 up to 49%, owing to the bolstering growth of the food and beverage sector in APAC countries.

3. The food & beverage segment held the largest share in the global plastic bags market in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to the increasing usage of plastic bags in food & beverage industry.

4. In the cosmetics and personal care industry, bioplastic and non-biodegradable plastic are frequently used for take-away packaging. The personal care and cosmetics industry is booming in various regions due to rising consumer demand.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Plastic Bag Industry are -

1. Berry Plastics Inc

2. Novolex Holdings Inc.

3. Mondi Group

4. Ampac Holdings LLC

5. International Plastics Inc



