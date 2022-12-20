Cytokine Market Share, Size, Price, Demand, Growth, Analysis, Research, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Cytokine Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases And Skin Disorders In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Cytokine Market Size, Share, Trend, Growth, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global cytokine market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, therapeutic applications, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 6%
Cytokines have the potential to be used in treating a variety of disorders, which is a significant factor fuelling the market growth. It is used as a therapeutic agent in treating patients with cancer and immunodeficiency disorders and those undergoing organ transplantation. Cytokines enhance the effectiveness of vaccines when combined with certain vaccines. When released in the body, they are responsible for boosting the immunity of the body. They also help to boost anti-cancer activity by sending signals that can help make unhealthy cells die and propel the life of healthy cells in the body.
This, in turn, is providing further impetus to the market ggrowth. Cloned cytokines have been used for the treatment of Hepatitis C, Hepatitis B, and many types of cancer, thus stimulating the market growth. Cytokines are also effective for the treatment of a rare hereditary disease and skin disorders. Such factors are responsible for the growth of the market.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Cytokines are a group of small, short-lived proteins that are released by one cell to regulate the function of another cell, thereby serving as intercellular chemical messengers. Cytokine effect changes in cellular behaviour that are important in a number of physiological processes, including reproduction, growth and development, and injury repair.
Based on type, the market is divided into:
• Tumour Necrosis Factor – TNF
• Interleukins – II
• Interferons – IFN
• Epidermal Growth Factor – EGF
• Others
Based on therapeutic application, the market is divided into:
• Cancer
• Asthma and Airway Inflammation
• Arthritis
• Others
The regional markets of cytokine are:
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Middle East and Africa
• Latin America
Market Trends
The market growth of cytokines can be associated with their use in the treatment of cancer. Cytokines that are released in response to infection, inflammation, and immunity can function to inhibit cancer development and progression. Cytokines are becoming popular in treating cancer and for the development of cancer immunotherapy over the world, which is a leading factor shaping the growth of the market.
Moreover, the market is growing on account of rising research & development (R&D) activities in the field of life sciences and drug development, where cytokines are used as active agents. The growing demand for cytokine for wound management is expected to drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years. Also, the market is anticipated to be defined by the advancements of new technologies in the following years.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, Lonza Group Ltd., Abcam plc, Genscript Biotech Corporation, and Randox Laboratories Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
