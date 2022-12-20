Bio Based Leather Market Anticipated to Register USD 35952.21 million and Grow at 10.20% CAGR in the 2022-2029
Polyester polyols made from bio-based succinic acid and 1, 3-propanediol make up bio-based leather.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Definition
Global Bio Based Leather Market was valued at USD 16530.00 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 35952.21 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 10.20% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.
Market Analysis and Size
The increased awareness of adopting sustainable products among a significant portion of the population will serve as a key growth factor for the bio-based leather market. The bio-based leather market is predicted to increase significantly in response to the growing demand for cruelty-free leather. Additionally, their increased usage across variety of applications, including footwear, furniture, vehicle door panels, dashboards, rear self, seat coverings, head rests, steering covers, clothes, sports, bags, wallets, gadgets, and more has been strong development in manufacturing sector, which further increases the overall growth for the market.
Bio Based Leather Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Drivers
Adverse Impact of Leather
Traditional pre-tanning and tanning procedures produce the most pollution, accounting for roughly 90% of a tannery's overall pollution. Salt, lime sludge, sulphides, and acids are among the contaminants found in tannery wastewater. Furthermore, rearing the animals whose skin is finally turned into leather necessitates a large amount of water and pastureland that must be cleared of trees. Arsenic, a tanning ingredient, has long been linked to lung cancer in people who are often exposed to it. Livestock production uses a lot of fossil fuels, and real leather has nearly three times the negative environmental effect of its synthetic alternatives, such as polyurethane (PU) leather. The increased awareness regarding the adverse effect of leather further boosts the demand for bio based leather market.
Increased Demand for Environment-friendly Products
The manufacturing method of bio-based leather has no negative effects compared to actual leather or PU/PVC-based leather. Natural fibers such as flax or cotton fibers blended with palm, soybean, corn, and other plants are being used to make bio-based leather by the makers. The pineapple leaves are considered a waste product that is upscaled into something useful without consuming a lot of resources. Pineapple-fiber shoes, handbags, and other items have already hit the market. Similarly, collagen based on yeast fermentation, mushrooms, byproducts from food industries, cactus, and other cell-based, mycelium-based, byproduct-based sources can be used to produce bio-based leather. The bio based leathers are environment friendly as they have no negative impact as compared to the actual leather. Consequently, owing to this factor market is projected to have an accelerated growth.
The increasing awareness about the advantage of using lubricant-based products due to their corrosion-resistant, nonflammable, and nontoxic properties will further propel the bio-based leather market's growth rate. Additionally, the growth in trade by air transportation will also drive market value growth. The expansion of the automotive industry and the increase in defense budgets are other market growth determinants that are projected to bolster the market's growth.
Opportunities
Awareness and Research and Development
Furthermore, the growing public awareness of animal abuse and broad environmental deterioration has piqued the curiosity of many entrepreneurs who are seizing the chance to make a difference, which further extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the continuous research and development will further expand the bio-based leather market's future growth.
Some of the major players operating in the bio based leather market are
Toray Industries Inc. (Japan)
Bolt Threads Inc. (U.S.)
Ananas Anam (U.K.)
Modern Meadows (U.S.)
Nat-2 (Germany)
Natural Fiber Welding Inc. (U.S.)
Ultrafabrics (U.S.)
MycoWorks(U.S.)
ECCO Leather (Netherlands)
VEGEA(Italy)
Fruitleather Rotterdam (Netherlands)
Tjeerd Veenhoven studio (Netherlands)
ARD (Canada)
Flokser A.S. (Turkey)
DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products (U.S.)
Parexel International Corporation (U.S.)
Natural Fiber Welding, Inc. (U.S.)
Atlas Hessen Biotech (Germany)
COVID-19 Impact on Bio Based Leather Market
The recent outbreak of coronavirus had a negative impact on the bio based leather market. The global epidemic has impacted practically every industry on the planet, including the leather industry. Due to the escalating effects of the pandemic on the worldwide supply chain and volatility in raw material prices, the global bio-based leather industry's growth rate declined by up to 0.1 percent. The reduction in this example is due to a significant drop in demand for footwear, automobiles, clothing, and accessories. This is extremely important to the fashion industry.
On the brighter side, the market is estimated to revive as individual regulatory bodies begin to relax these enforced lockdowns. The suspended and cancelled operations will continue and as a result the market is estimated to expand.
Recent Development
In July 2021, Dole and Ananas Anam Ltd. formed co-operation to achieve the Zero Waste target. The main goal of this collaboration is to gain access to a bigger amount of pineapple fibres in order to meet Pinatex's growing demand.
In January 2020, Toray Industries, Inc. stated that it has completed proceedings to acquire all of Alva Sweden AB's issued and outstanding shares, a maker of cushions for vehicle airbag systems. On August 28, 2019, Toray declared its intention to make this deal.
Global Bio Based Leather Market Scope
The bio-based leather market is segmented on the basis of source, application and sales channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Source
Mushroom
Pineapple
Cork
Leftover Fruits
Others
Application
Footwear
Furnishing
Automotive
Clothing
Bags and Wallets
Sports
Electronics
Others
Sales Channel
Online
Offline
Countries Studied
America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
