MECDMM – Season Greetings

Ministry of Environment Climate change Disaster Management and Meteorology

Honourable Stanley Festus Sofu

From: The Minister, Honourable Stanley Festus Sofu, Permanent Secretary Dr Melchior Mataki and all Staff

To:

Governor General His Excellency, Sir David Vunagi and Lady Mary Vunagi Prime Minister, Honourable Manasseh Damukana Sogavare and Madam Sogavare Speaker of the National Parliament, Hon. John Patterson Oti and Mrs Oti Chief Justice Sir Albert Palmer and Madam Palmer Cabinet Ministers Leaders of the Parliamentary Opposition and Independent Group Members of Parliament Constitutional Post Holders Provincial Premiers, Provincial Executive members, Assembly Members Honiara City Mayor, Executive Council and Councillors High Commissioners, Ambassadors and Heads of Missions International Organizations Pacific Regional Organisations Non-Government Organisations Private Sector Organisations Heads and members of Faith-based Organizations Traditional Leaders, Chiefs and Community Leaders Youth groups, women groups, children and the people of the Solomon Islands.



As the year draws to a close, we look back with appreciation for the great partnership and achievements we have had, despite the challenges brought by COVID-19, and we look forward to a new year of working together to serve our people and this beloved country.

While wishing you all the best of the season, we would like to reiterate our commitment and our call for enhanced partnership for a “safe, sustainable, and resilient environment for Solomon Islands.

We wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year 2023!