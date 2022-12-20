Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,519 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 324,558 in the last 365 days.

SEASON’S GREETINGS FROM THE MINISTRY OF WOMEN, YOUTH, CHILDREN AND FAMILY AFFAIRS

MINISTRY OF WOMEN, YOUTH, CHILDREN AND FAMILY AFFAIRS

The Minister Hon Freda Rangirei Rotutafi, Permanent Secretary Dr Cedrick Alependava, Senior Management and the staff of the Ministry of Women, Youth, Children and Family Affairs wish to extend our season’s greetings and best wishes to:

  • The Governor General His Excellency Sir David Vunagi and Family
  • Prime Minister Honourable Manasseh Sogavare and Madam Sogavare
  • Speaker of the National Parliament Honourable Patteson Oti and Madam Oti
  • Chief Justice Sir Albert Palmer and Lady Palmer
  • Deputy Prime Minister Honourable Manasseh Maelanga and all Ministers of the Crown
  • Leader of the Opposition Group Honourable Matthew Wale
  • Leader of the Independent Group Honourable Dean Kuku
  • All Members of Parliament
  • Honiara City Council Lord Mayor and Councilors
  • Provincial Premiers and provincial members
  • Heads of Diplomatic Missions, International, Regional and Non-government organisations, State Owned Enterprises, the Private Sector and all business houses, Church Leaders, Chiefs and Community Leaders, the Peace Keeping Force –of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji & Papua New Guinea and all men, women, youth and children of Solomon Islands.   

As we celebrate the birth of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ may the spirit of peace, love and unity be upon us and be our guiding star this festive season.

This year 2022 has been a difficult year however even under these circumstances we as a Christian nation shall reflect on the birth of Jesus as a symbol of peace and hope that next year will be a better year for all of us.

It is our Ministry’s priority to strengthen policy coherence and stronger collaboration between line ministries, provincial governments, development partners and all stakeholders to promote gender equality and reduce gender based violence against women and girls, child abuses and to collectively pay attention to the needs and aspirations of our young people for a peaceful, productive and prosperous Solomon Islands that embraces and honours diversity, sustainable futures, justice and equality for all.

We wish you all a safe and violence free festive season and may this Christmas end the present year on a cheerful note and make way for a fresh and bright new year 2023.

Have a blessed Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year 2023.

Ends///

You just read:

SEASON’S GREETINGS FROM THE MINISTRY OF WOMEN, YOUTH, CHILDREN AND FAMILY AFFAIRS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.