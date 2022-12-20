SEASON’S GREETINGS FROM THE MINISTRY OF WOMEN, YOUTH, CHILDREN AND FAMILY AFFAIRS

MINISTRY OF WOMEN, YOUTH, CHILDREN AND FAMILY AFFAIRS

The Minister Hon Freda Rangirei Rotutafi, Permanent Secretary Dr Cedrick Alependava, Senior Management and the staff of the Ministry of Women, Youth, Children and Family Affairs wish to extend our season’s greetings and best wishes to:

The Governor General His Excellency Sir David Vunagi and Family

Prime Minister Honourable Manasseh Sogavare and Madam Sogavare

Speaker of the National Parliament Honourable Patteson Oti and Madam Oti

Chief Justice Sir Albert Palmer and Lady Palmer

Deputy Prime Minister Honourable Manasseh Maelanga and all Ministers of the Crown

Leader of the Opposition Group Honourable Matthew Wale

Leader of the Independent Group Honourable Dean Kuku

All Members of Parliament

Honiara City Council Lord Mayor and Councilors

Provincial Premiers and provincial members

Heads of Diplomatic Missions, International, Regional and Non-government organisations, State Owned Enterprises, the Private Sector and all business houses, Church Leaders, Chiefs and Community Leaders, the Peace Keeping Force –of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji & Papua New Guinea and all men, women, youth and children of Solomon Islands.

As we celebrate the birth of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ may the spirit of peace, love and unity be upon us and be our guiding star this festive season.

This year 2022 has been a difficult year however even under these circumstances we as a Christian nation shall reflect on the birth of Jesus as a symbol of peace and hope that next year will be a better year for all of us.

It is our Ministry’s priority to strengthen policy coherence and stronger collaboration between line ministries, provincial governments, development partners and all stakeholders to promote gender equality and reduce gender based violence against women and girls, child abuses and to collectively pay attention to the needs and aspirations of our young people for a peaceful, productive and prosperous Solomon Islands that embraces and honours diversity, sustainable futures, justice and equality for all.

We wish you all a safe and violence free festive season and may this Christmas end the present year on a cheerful note and make way for a fresh and bright new year 2023.

Have a blessed Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year 2023.

Ends///