H1N1 Vaccine Market Share Worth US$4.6 Billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H1N1 Vaccine Market size is estimated to reach $4.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. H1N1 is widely known as swine flu, and it is a highly transmissible infection instigated by the H1N1 influenza strain. The infection mainly spreads with the help of skin-to-skin contact, mucus particles, and spittle. The disease is of curable nature and can be prevented through vaccines. Oseltamivir phosphate, an antiviral drug is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of several complex influenzas. It is fabricated by using various additives like croscarmellose sodium, pregelatinized starch, and others. Such antiviral drug makes the flu less severe by bringing down the intensity of respiratory complications like fever, sore throat, cough, and runny nose. H1N1 vaccine can be administered into the body in several ways like an intradermal vaccine, intermuscular and intranasal. The intranasal vaccines also have monosodium glutamate. Nevertheless, the intramuscular delivery route is the most commonly taken into account. The H1N1 Vaccine Market outlook is exceptionally captivating as communicable illnesses are cruising around the world at a relentless pace. Broadening research and development activities for noel drug discoveries, and elevation in the number of people afflicted with H1N1 influenza are factors set to drive the growth of the H1N1 Vaccine Industry for the period 2022-2027.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, the North America H1N1 Vaccine Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. It is owing to the presence of robust medical infrastructure which allows for healthy growth. Nevertheless, Asia -Pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.

A swell in transmissions of swine flu due to proliferating old age is said to be a preeminent driver driving the growth of the H1N1 Vaccine Market. The lack of skilled professionals in respective fields is said to reduce the market growth.

Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the H1N1 Vaccine Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

H1N1 Vaccine Market Segment Analysis-By Type: The H1N1 Vaccine Market based on the type can be further segmented into Inactivated, Conjugate, and Attenuated. The conjugate segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to the humungous production of conjugate vaccines around the globe. The recombinant or conjugates are known for their high effectiveness and long-term fortification. Similarly, the conjugate vaccines segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

H1N1 Vaccine Market Segment Analysis-By Administration: The H1N1 Vaccine Market based on administration can be further segmented into Subcutaneous, Intramuscular, Intranasal, and Intradermal. The Subcutaneous and Intramuscular segments held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to easy and higher absorption of therapeutic drugs as compared to other modes of delivery. Also, muscles are known as an abundant source of blood which increases the pace of medication immersion. Likewise, subcutaneous injection is taken into account when drugs are administered between muscles and skin. Furthermore, the intramuscular segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

H1N1 Vaccine Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : The H1N1 Vaccine Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 34% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the escalating prevalence of transmissible diseases with dwindling immunities of residents. On another hand, due to rich and full-fledged economies North American nation spends an innumerable amount of hard cash on research and developmental activities.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the H1N1 Vaccine Industry are -

1. Abbott Laboratories

2. Pfizer Inc.

3. AstraZeneca Plc.

4. GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

5. Sinovac Biotech

