Peanut Butter Market Size to Boost $5.3 billion By 2027 | CAGR 6.1% - IndustryARC

The health-beneficial aspect of consuming peanut butter along with following a vegan option has been a key driver of the peanut butter market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Peanut Butter Market size is estimated to reach $5.3 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Peanuts often revered as groundnuts are extremely common forms of snacks, candy, and butter. However, the latter form which is peanut butter holds a dominant market share within the peanut sub-forms. Peanut butter is packed with folate which is highly recommended to women for their health. Additionally, pantothenic acid or also known as Vitamin B5 is present in good quantities within peanuts. As per the nutritional value index, 100 grams of peanuts provide around 35% of daily vitamin B5 requirements. Further, brands are now extending their offerings by label claims such as high dietary fiber content or supplement for immune health. Consumers are highly inclined to food offerings that provide more than just taste and can help them in achieving their dietary needs. Since the vegan population is growing at a steadfast pace, brands are now offering products under the label claim of “being eco-friendly” or “organic” or “good for nature” owing to which the emulsifiers which were primarily used from eggs are now being turned to soy lecithin.

1. Geographically, North America’s peanut butter market held a dominant market share in the year 2021. One of the crucial edges that the region gets is a decent production acreage of groundnuts (peanuts) which allows for the making of in-house peanut butter. Further, trends such as an increase in snacking, millennials embracing the crunchiness and taste, along with a sense of comfort post-consumption. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to a significant increase in the per capita consumption while also substantiating creating make-in-country products which reduce the overall cost burden and makes it cross comparable.

2. Various health benefits offered by peanut butter along with a growing trend governing to power up post hectic lifestyles’ related activities are some of the key drivers for the market. However, the rising competition from the other form of plant-based butter impedes market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Global Peanut Butter Market Report.

Peanut Butter Market Segmentation Analysis- By Type : The global peanut butter market based on type can be further segmented into Smooth Peanut Butter (Sweetened & Unsweetened) and Crunchy Peanut Butter (Sweetened & Unsweetened). Smooth Peanut Butter held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Peanut Butter Market Segmentation Analysis- By Distribution Channel : The global peanut butter market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into Offline Retail and Online Retail. Offline Retail held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Peanut Butter Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : The global peanut butter market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World.

1. Procter & Gamble

2. Unilever PLC

3. JM Smucker Company

4. Hormel Foods

5. Boulder Brands

