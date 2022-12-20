Power Supplies Market Size to Hit USD 57.2 Billion by 2026 | Exhibit a CAGR of 4.9%

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The growth of the automobile industry is set to drive the Power Supplies market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Power Supplies Market is expected to reach US$57.2 billion after growing at an estimated CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2026. Advancements in the semiconductor industry is attributed to the increasing adoption of compact and efficient power supply equipment such as uninterruptible power supply (UPS) which offer higher efficiency and superior product life. Various R&D initiatives in the Power Supplies market has resulted in the replacement of the traditional silicon metal-oxide-semiconductor with the GaN FET device which ensures faster switching speeds, higher efficiency and performance, thus escalating growth of the Power Supplies market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Power Supplies Market highlights the following areas –

• The Power Supplies market has been analyzed to be moderately fragmented. Major players in this market include Delta Electronics Inc., Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Lite-ON, Inc., Bel fuse Inc., TDK Lamda Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Cosel Co., LTD, Meanwell Enterprises Co. Ltd., FSP Group, Salcom Plc in the Power Supplies market.

• ATX sub-segment has been analyzed to hold major market share in 2020, owing to the wide-scale use of these power supplies in desktop PCs and servers

• The demand for switching power supplies is expected to witness a significant upsurge during the forecast period, owing to the growing number of hyperscale and colocation data centers across the globe.

• APAC registered the largest market share of 33.5% to the global Power Supplies market in 2018, led by growth in the telecommunication and automotive industries in India and China.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Form Factor - ATX form factor accounted for a segment share of 32.7% in the Power Supplies market globally in 2020. ATX motherboard enables advanced control facilities in which the BIOS program continually checks the CPU temperature and voltages. ATX motherboards are thus being deployed in data centers for use in server boards which require the improved thermal design to eliminate CPU preheating. A multi-level converter (MLC) is a process of generating high-voltage wave-forms from lower-voltage components.

• By End User - Industrial segment is the largest end-user segment in the Power Supplies market, and it held a share of 21.2% in 2020. The industrial Power Supplies market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% in the forecast period. According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), robot sales increased by 30% in 2019 with 381,000 units being shipped globally, and demand for robotic systems is set to grow with the expansion of automotive assembly plants especially in the APAC region.

• By Geography - APAC holds the largest share of 33.5% in the global Power Supplies market in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2021-2026. The APAC region is witnessing significant growth in the automotive industry as it hosts major automotive OEMs in countries such as Japan and China. Japan is a leader in the automotive industry with the presence of top automobile OEMs including Toyota Motor Corporation, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., and Nissan Co., Ltd. and others, which are incorporating Power Supplies for regulating power within automobile components.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Power Supplies Industry are -

1. Delta Electronics Inc

2. Artesyn Embedded Technologies

3. Lite-ON, Inc

4. Bel fuse Inc

5. TDK Lamda Corporation

