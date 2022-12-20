Aloe Vera Gel Market Size Expected to Reach US$621.4 million with CAGR of 7.4% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The property of aloe vera gel to combat and prevent skin wrinkles, and aging effects have allowed the market to space.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Aloe Vera Gel Market size is estimated to reach $621.4 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Aloe vera gel has been used by mankind in various forms for multiple purposes. Aloe vera as a food ingredient has been used to treat high blood sugar and to reduce the chances of gastric ulceration. Additionally, aloe vera is a mucopolysaccharide that would help in intestinal motility and glutathione reductase. Furthermore, aloe vera has been extensively used by the personal care industry and cosmeceuticals owing to its excellent moisturizing properties, thereby, helping in reducing incidences of wrinkles and acne. Owing to the presence of various vitamins and minerals, it has been an extensive source of anti-aging cream. The growing geriatric population can be inclined to use such creams if the product is positioned as such. Various health benefits of aloe vera gel such as its antibacterial, antiviral and antiseptic properties; the ability to accelerate wound healing, reduce dental plaque and help treat mouth ulcers; positive laxative effects; and the ability to improve skin and prevent wrinkles are the plausible driver for the Aloe Vera Gel Industry for the projected period of 2022-2027.

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the predominant position of producing aloe vera in parts of India and China, which gives it an exclusive benefit. Further, the demand for using aloe-Vera has been profound owing to various medicinal benefits and ayurvedic preferences. However, North America is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities in the projected period of 2022-2027 owing to better nutraceutical industry growth along with ayurvedic use.

2. Various health benefits of aloe vera gel such as antibacterial, antiviral, and antiseptic properties; the ability to accelerate wound healing, reduce dental plaque and help treat mouth ulcers; positive laxative effects; and the ability to improve skin and prevent wrinkles are the plausible driver for the market. However, sensitive conditions to incur/ grow aloe vera plantation has been a limiting factor.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Aloe Vera Gel Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Aloe Vera Gel Market Segmentation Analysis- By End-Use Industry : The aloe vera gel market based on the end-use industry can be further segmented into the Cosmetic and Personal Care Industry, Food and Beverages Industry, and Pharmaceutical Industry.

Aloe Vera Gel Market Segmentation Analysis- By Distribution Channel : The aloe vera gel market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into Offline and Online. The offline segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Aloe Vera Gel Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : The aloe vera gel market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Aloe Vera Gel Industry are -

1. Aloe Farms Inc.

2. Terry Laboratories Inc.

3. Foodchem International Cooperation

4. Natural Aloe Costa Rica S.A.

5. Pharmachem Laboratories Inc.

