Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,512 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 324,561 in the last 365 days.

Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

/EIN News/ -- For immediate release

20 December 2022

Serabi Gold Plc

(“Serabi” or the “Company”)

Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

 

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, announces that at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held at 2:00 pm on 19 December 2022, Shareholders approved all the ordinary resolutions (the “Resolutions”) proposed in the notice of meeting dated 14 November 2022 (the "Notice of Meeting”).

Unless otherwise stated all defined terms in this announcement are consistent with the definitions set out in the Notice of Meeting.

The voting was determined by a poll and the results in respect of each Resolution were as follows:

RESOLUTION VOTES FOR % VOTES AGAINST % VOTES TOTAL % OF ISC* VOTED VOTES WITHHELD
1. That the Directors’ Report and financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2021 be received and adopted 47,653,557 96.48% 1,738,018 3.52% 49,391,575 65.22% 15,467
2. To appoint PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditor of the Company 49,378,630 99.97% 13,095 0.03% 49,391,725 65.22% 15,317
3. To authorise the Directors of the Company to fix the auditor's remuneration and the terms of their engagement 49,357,625 99.93% 34,100 0.07% 49,391,725 65.22% 15,317

* ISC – Issued Share Capital

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Clive Line, Director.

 

Enquiries:

 

Serabi Gold plc  
Michael Hodgson Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief Executive Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
   
Clive Line Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance Director Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
   
Email: contact@serabigold.com  
Website: www.serabigold.com  
   
Beaumont Cornish Limited

Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser 		 
Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
   
Peel Hunt LLP

Joint UK Broker 		 
Ross Allister / Alexander Allen Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000
   
Tamesis Partners LLP

Joint UK Broker 		 
Charlie Bendon / Richard Greenfield Tel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868
   
Camarco        

Financial PR 		 
Gordon Poole / Emily Hall Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980

 

Copies of this release are available from the Company’s website at www.serabigold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

 

ENDS

 

 

Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.