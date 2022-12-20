Endoscopy Equipment Market Share Worth US$41.2 Billion by 2026 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Endoscopy Equipment Market size is estimated to reach $41.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Endoscopes are one of the most common medical imaging tools used in the medical world. However, unlike other imaging devices, endoscopes are inserted directly into the organ by a doctor or surgeon. One end of the Endoscope consists of a camera and light and the doctor is able to see the visual in real-time via a screen. Ultrasound endoscopes use sound waves instead of cameras to see detailed images of the bowel wall and nearby organs. Apart from imaging, these devices can also be used for placing endoscopic implants. Moreover, biopsy forceps are used extensively for collecting tissue samples for diagnostic analysis.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, the North American Endoscopy Equipment market accounted for the largest share in 2020 owing to an increase in the demand and popularity of minimally invasive surgical procedures.

An increase in age-related illnesses and cancer cases globally is anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period. However, the increase in cases of infections caused by endoscopic procedures is anticipated to challenge demand generation.

Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Endoscopy Equipment Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Endoscopy Equipment Market Segment Analysis-By Application: Based on Application, the Endoscopy Equipment Market is segmented into Urology Endoscopy, Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, Arthroscopy, Gynecology Endoscopy, Laparoscopy, ENT Endoscopy, and Others. Of these, the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. It is also anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period 2021-2026 at a CAGR of 7.5% owing to the global increase in age-related gastrointestinal disorders caused by a growth in the geriatric population. Gastrointestinal Endoscopy is used to diagnose diseases such as celiac disease, ulcers, gastroesophageal reflux disease, inflammation, gastritis, and various cancers.

Endoscopy Equipment Market Segment Analysis-By End User: The Endoscopy Equipment Market based on End User can be further segmented into Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Others. The Hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2020 owing to the growth in the popularity of endoscopic surgeries. The minimal invasiveness of endoscopic surgeries result in lowered surgery-related blood loss, reduced scarring, faster recovery, and less need for pain-relieving medication after surgery. Moreover, an increase in government funding towards healthcare in major developing regions is another key factor for the segment growth. However, the Ambulatory Surgery Centers are projected to grow the fastest with a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period owing to the low hospitalization time required after endoscopic surgery as the patient is usually discharged on the same day.

Endoscopy Equipment Market Segment Analysis-By Geography: The Endoscopy Equipment Market based on Geography can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. The North American segment is projected to dominate the Endoscopy Equipment market during the forecast period 2021-2026 with a market share of 31% owing to the presence of highly developed healthcare infrastructure, adoption of advanced technologies, high patient awareness levels, and growing geriatric population in the region. Moreover, the surge in gastrointestinal and abdominal diseases, and high obesity rates in the region, are contributing to the growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Endoscopy Equipment Industry are -

1. Boston Scientific Corporation

2. Olympus Corporation

3. Karl Storz

4. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

5. Richard Wolf GmbH

