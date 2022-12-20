Hydraulic Cylinder Market Size Expected to Reach USD $1.65 Billion with CAGR of 5.1% by 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Tie rod hydraulic cylinder industry will witness the growth of over 6.2% by 2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Hydraulic Cylinder Market is expected to reach US$1.65 billion after growing at an estimated CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2022. Hydraulics cylinder transform the agricultural industry by introducing the use of modern agricultural equipment, including hydraulic equipment and machinery, has allowed farm workers to reduce the number of farm workers needed in day-to-day operations. This declining demand has translated into a growing number of people moving from agriculture to other sectors. Hydraulic power is one of the key factors in the transformation of the agricultural industry. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Hydraulic Cylinder Market highlights the following areas –

• The Asia-Pacific region has highest share in 2020 owing to become the hub for Western markets to outsource the manufacture of their hydraulic cylinders.

• Tie rod hydraulic cylinder industry will witness the growth of over 6.2% by 2026. Increasing usage of agricultural equipment for farming to expedite the production capacity in line with the rising population rate will augment the industry dynamics.

• Mobile application of hydraulic cylinder is set to expand over 6.4% by 2026. Rising investment across chemical industry to cater the requirement of linear motion will drive the product demand. Additionally, growing construction activities on account of rising urbanization will further stimulate the product penetration.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Type - The Double-acting cylinders are analyzed to grow with the highest CAGR of around 5.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Double-acting cylinders have an advantage over other types of cylinders. The presence of the ram's lips allows the rod to be further supported inside the cylinder in all the increasing and repulsive processes. The advantage of double cylinders is that they are easily accessible because they are the most widely used compression cylinders.

• By End-users - The Hydraulic Cylinder in the agricultural industry is expected to dominate the market at CAGR of over 6.2% from 2020 to 2026, which has significantly changed the agricultural industry especially in terms of production and production methods. By adopting presses, industrial expert reduced the amount of energy required (both in terms of personnel and work animals), reduce the risk of injury (due to the low number of hours spent working in the field), and reduce the amount of rest between agricultural activities, increased individual productivity and productivity.

• By Geography - The Asia-Pacific region has highest share at the CAGR of 30.6%, over 2021-2026. The rise in demand in Asia-Pacific region has also become the hub for Western markets to outsource the manufacture of their hydraulic cylinders.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Hydraulic Cylinder Industry are -

1. Bosch Rexroth

2. Hydroline Oy

3. Daikin Industries

4. Eaton

5. Kawasaki Heavy Industries

