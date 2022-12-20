Certified Indoor Air Inc. Helping Americans Breathe Clean Indoor Air and Tackle Chronic Health Conditions Efficiently

Certified Indoor Air Inc. is an American company serving North Carolina homeowners with premium mold assessment, air quality testing, mold inspection, and testing services.

According to data sourced by WHO.int, household air pollution was responsible for an estimated 3.2 million deaths per year in 2020. Mold, or more specifically, mycotoxins produced and released by mold growths are a dangerous life hazard that could potentially evolve into a lethal hazard in homes if not addressed timely and properly.

Certified Indoor Air Inc. is the leading North Carolina mold inspection and testing service, offering specialized help to American homeowners across Raleigh, Durham, Wake Forest, Apex, Morrisville, Cary, Garner, and other NC areas.

The company’s spokesperson imparted that whole-house mold assessment is crucial for people who are struggling with chronic respiratory conditions, stating the following:

“If you or a loved one living with you has been diagnosed with a chronic condition that impacts the respiratory system, or have been diagnosed with mold toxicity, you need a home assessment. If anyone in the home displays symptoms like coughing, sinus issues, itchy eyes, or the like, an assessment is highly recommended,” said Certified Indoor Air Inc.’s spokesperson.

The company’s team is comprised of highly experienced professionals specialized in accurately, quickly, and reliably pinpointing locations affected by mold and removing it in record time. Certified Indoor Air experts are equipped with the latest mold inspection tools and a sophisticated IR thermal imaging system to deliver results, regardless of the case’s complexity:

“Mold inspection is an art form and we pride ourselves on being thoughtful and thorough. We educate and guide you regarding the testing options that best suit your individual needs,” said the company’s spokesperson.

From air testing and surface sampling to mycotoxin testing, bacterial testing, and chemical testing, Certified Indoor Air is on a mission to thoroughly assess, evaluate, and ultimately remove any mold growths, bacteria, spores, and hazardous materials from the premises of the homes they are contracted to protect.

More information about Certified Indoor Air Inc. is available on the company's official website.

