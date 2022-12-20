David Bryan's Curiosity Invited – Now On Premier Internet Radio Site, LA Talk Radio

Curiosity Invited reached a new milestone with its October 18th debut broadcast on LA Talk Radio with LA mayor Karen Bass. After Bass, LA Talk Radio aired recorded conversations with acclaimed composer, Emmy Nominated Michael Abels, followed by “LA’s Johnny Appleseed,” landscape designer/horticulturalist, Brent Green, documentary filmmaker, Robert Greenwald, and other notable individuals from Los Angeles and beyond. Episodes broadcast every Tuesday at 2PM Pacific Time.

Created in early 2022 by David Bryan - educator, co-founder and founding Head of School of New Roads School - Curiosity Invited has already enjoyed strong YouTube success with over 50,000 views so far. Dr. Bryan, an educator for nearly 50 years, sees the podcast format as “his largest classroom yet.” Bryan’s career has always involved venturing beyond the constraints of convention. The online environment offers even greater opportunities to participate more candidly in interesting, meaningful, and controversial conversations. Teaming up with LA Talk Radio elevates his already successful show to a new level of visibility.

“We are living in crazy times,“ said Bryan in a recent conversation. Rather than really hearing someone else, really considering what they think, so many people are quick to condemn, to ‘cancel’, to find fault rather than look for ways to come together. Now, more than ever it’s important to listen to and learn from people with bold ideas, to ask questions and consider things that challenge our rigid points of view.”

Dr. Bryan is enthusiastic about Curiosity Invited appearing on the LA Talk Radio platform. “LA Talk Radio really is what it says – Irreverent, Entertaining, and Cool. Many of the restrictions we find in institutional settings are simply not there,” said Bryan. “People are free to be genuinely curious, to ask questions and have conversations they would not be able to explore in more conventional settings.”

Some of Bryan’s guests are controversial figures. Others are just downright interesting. In addition to the guests already mentioned, future shows will dig into an enormous range of topics and issues: homelessness in LA, environmental activism, urban mushroom farming, white supremacists, Moslem spirituality, the fentanyl epidemic, resurgent antisemitism… Bryan has never shied away from controversy.

Looking ahead to 2023, Bryan hopes to have candid conversations with former students: poet, Amanda Gorman; actress, Dakota Johnson; rap artist, Thebe Kgositsile (Earl Sweatshirt); and Lyft Founder, Logan Green. Tune in and get curious.

