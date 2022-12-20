CGTN AMERICA: Global Action Initiative: Sustainability and the Role of Entrepreneurs

The world is grappling with extreme poverty, inequality, injustice and climate change. In that context, the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals have assumed critical importance. The UN General Assembly has recognized the importance of entrepreneurship to sustainable development by addressing environmental challenges through innovation and economic growth. So, how can entrepreneurs find creative solutions?

That is the theme for GAI Day Five special program. We start off with keynote speaker Richard Florizone, President and CEO of International Institute for Sustainable Development. He speaks about the role of governments in biodiversity sustainability, and the importance of collaborating with others to support healthy ecosystems.

Our next keynote address is from Jürgen Zattler with the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. He tells us about Global Shield, a proposed initiative designed to help communities in vulnerable countries recover faster from climate disasters.

We hear from entrepreneurs who discuss a number of innovative ideas and products such as circular economy, biodegradable straws and plant-based seafood. They also tell us what has inspired them to devote their companies and their lives to protecting the environment.

The special program is followed by the premiere of the documentary: Sustainable in Latin America. We will explore the threat to the Amazon rainforest in Brazil and its biodiversity. We will learn how technology and innovation are being used to help save it. Viewers will see how a musical group from Sao Paulo's favelas started a business that turns waste into clean energy?

At a time when the planet is in peril and our most vulnerable populations are under threat, CGTN America seeks context, perspective, and solutions.

