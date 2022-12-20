LBank Exchange Will List CRACLE (CRA) on December 20, 2022

Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list CRACLE (CRA) on December 20, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CRA/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on December 20, 2022.

CRA Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/148580_cee1171754e82bd1_001full.jpg

Creating a new world optimized for Web 3.0, CRACLE (CRA) is a metaverse X2E platform where anything becomes earning. Its native token CRA will be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on December 20, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing CRACLE

CRACLE is an innovative Total Metaverse Platform that combines blockchain and various content services. Also, CRACLE introduced a new concept metaverse called 'X2E'. X2E is an abbreviation of 'X to Earn', where 'X' stands for 'infinite scalability'.

This is not only P2E (Play to Earn) and M2E (Move to Earn) games or services familiar to existing users, but also L2E (Listen to Earn), S2E (Sleep to Earn), and T2E (Trade to Earn) categories. It is a more comprehensive and progressive metaverse platform than ever before, infinitely expanded. In addition, the CRACLE Token of the CRACLE project is a coin specialized for Web 3.0 so that anyone can easily use X2E.

Participants in the CRACLE X2E ecosystem (hereinafter referred to as 'players') can directly participate in the CRACLE ecosystem by playing their favorite games or services on the X2E platform and receive CRACLE Token rewards as compensation. These actions of players contribute to the development of CRACLE into a sustainable ecosystem and realize the value of CRACLE's first vision, 'PLAY X2E with CRACLE'. Furthermore, based on the value of 'PLAY X2E', CRACLE has the second vision of dreaming of leaping to the Web 3.0 Global Metaverse Platform that can continuously be with various players around the world.

The platform structure of CRACLE X2E consists of 'Platform Site', which will serve as a base camp for CRACLE Contents, and 'Contents', which will be used by actual CRACLE X2E players. In addition, all players of X2E will have fair information and equal access to each content. Players will be able to manage their own information in accordance with the characteristics of blockchain, decentralization of information, and can use the CRACLE X2E platform with subjective responsibility for this.

The CRACLE Foundation has a priority goal of building a Total Metaverse Platform through the CRACLE X2E project, but in the long term, it aims to promote the development of the Global Blockchain ecosystem through the CRACLE Project. It will actively support decentralized services, build the metaverse global world, support promising blockchain investment, and grow together by building an ecosystem so that the whole world can become a metaverse.

About CRA Token

CRA is a token specialized for Web 3.0 so that anyone can easily use X2E in the crypto market. It naturally serves as an integrated platform token, and users need CRA tokens to participate in various activities given on the platform.

Based on BEP-20, CRA has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e., 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 10% is provided for partners, 10% is allocated to the team, 20% will be used for marketing, 30% is provided for X2E, 10% is provided for seed round, 10% is allocated for building the ecosystem, 5% will be used for R&D, and the remaining 5% is reserved.

The CRA token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on December 20, 2022, investors who are interested in the CRACLE investment can easily buy and sell CRA token on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about CRA Token:

Official Website: https://www.cracle.io

Telegram: http://t.me/cracleofficial

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/cracleofficialchat

Twitter: https://twitter.com/craclepro

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/craclex2e/

Medium: https://medium.com/@craclepro

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 7 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Contact Details:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.info

business@lbank.info

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148580