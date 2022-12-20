PyroMatic is excited to announce its officially launched with 1 million tokens on July 20, 2022

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2022) - PyroMatic ($PYRO) Crypto is the brainchild of Dave Sicc and was officially launched with 1 million tokens on July 20, 2022. $PYRO is an industry pioneer hitting the scene in a major way as the first true burn token contract in cryptocurrency history. PyroMatic creators also boast their innovative Burn Bot Technology, which burns even more $PYRO by using volume from outside projects. To keep this momentum and fire ablaze, the PyroMatic brand currently has various ongoing collaborative token partnerships and is looking to expand its reach and visibility by developing more mutually beneficial strategic partnerships. The brand have came to a long success, and the PyroMatic team is thankful for each investor's confidence in $PYRO tokens and they look forward to changing lives one transaction at a time.

Burning is a crypto term that means indefinitely removing a specific amount of tokens from the blockchain. $PYRO achieved impressive stats to date and continues to turn heads in the crypto industry, leaving others who seem to be struggling to find a way forward. They have burned over 46% of their max supply off the blockchain; have over 300 holders and counting; reached an all-time high (ATH) of $10.70; have a global community of over 2000 Telegram members; and approximately 40% of the $PYRO supply is staked with a total value locked (TVL) upwards of $300K.

$PYRO Launches The First of Its Kind, True Burn Token With Revolutionary Tokenomics

Additionally, the PyroMatic staking platform is complete. $PYRO NFT development and staking is in Phase 3, which is the final phase of the company's roadmap that includes finalizing exchange listings, offering NFTs to holders, increasing promotions, adding utilities, and expanding the roadmap.

Potential investors as well as blockchain and crypto enthusiasts can find the token listing on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko and $PYRO is also a tracked listing on Coinbase and Crypto.com. An updated v2 white paper is also available, which is a document or guide explaining what PyroMatic is and detailing technology, features, and goals. The white paper is particularly helpful for new audiences, potential investors and traders, and other crypto consumers.

Additional information is widely available for all interested parties. For more, kindly browse the recently revamped PyroMatic website at pyrotokenerc.com. Hundreds of YouTube videos about $PYRO were also created by major influencers around the world and can be viewed for deeper context and auditory explanations. For folks who prefer community engagement, $PYRO team leaders have hosted several successful AMAs on Twitter Spaces. They continue to host these virtual sessions for crypto gurus, novice to professional-level traders/consumers, and others to come together and discuss the latest updates, ask questions, make projections, and share other information about the tokens.

