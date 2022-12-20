Family, love, hope and loyalty take center stage in the first book of 'Shattered Earth Chronicles'

Debuting author Brian Bowen announces the publication of 'Through the Mirror Pond'

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brian Bowen marks his debut in the world of fantasy fiction with the release of "Through the Mirror Pond" (published by Archway Publishing), the first book in the "Shattered Earth Chronicles."

Fourteen-year-old Aiden has fallen into a new and strange world and has been captured monstrous creatures. Now, his younger brother and sister, the twins Emma and Emrys, must race against time in a desperate attempt to free him from the clutches of the evil tyrant Zaphon. Will they succeed? Or will the world descend into an everlasting darkness as Zaphon wishes?

"Through the Mirror Pond" is an exciting fantasy story that centers on family, love, hope and loyalty. It will appeal to those who are interested in young adult novels with action, adventure and apocalyptic themes.

"I hope to have created complex, believable, and relatable characters which the reader will enjoy following, not only through new and strange realms, but also as they both struggle and grow as characters," Bowen states. When asked what he wants readers to take away from the story, he adds, "that there is always hope, even in the face of despair." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/843116-through-the-mirror-pond

"Through the Mirror Pond: Book One of the Shattered Earth Chronicles"

By Brian Bowen

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 250 pages | ISBN 9781665730853

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 205 pages | ISBN 9781665730846

E-Book | 250 pages | ISBN 9781665730839

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Brian Bowen was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and grew up in South Bend, Indiana. He studied history and art at Olivet Nazarene University, and later received a master's from the University of Saint Francis (Fort Wayne) in Studio Art. He is currently living in northern Indiana. Visit http://www.brianbowenbooks.com for more information.

