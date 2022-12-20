Author JCM's new book "Chronicles of Alluvia: Birthings" is a spellbinding, action-packed fantasy novel that invites readers along for an unforgettable journey

Recent release "Chronicles of Alluvia: Birthings" from Page Publishing author JCM takes readers into a mysterious and chaotic world of multiple dimensions and considerable diversity in populations, Flora, and Fauna.

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author JCM has completed his new book "Chronicles of Alluvia: Birthings": a gripping and potent novel that takes readers on a journey that delves deep into the nuances of life, love, hurt, and hate—the despair of war and the joy of brief respites from the chaos.

JCM writes, "Be warned, fair traveler, the world captured within these confines has marked my spirit and will steal you away without regret or compunction. Think well before stepping into the realm of Alluvia for there are treacheries afoot, lives entangled in a web, not of their own making. It may be impossible to alter what has occurred yet, such is my endeavor. My words, quiet in the din of humankind, rarely matter… They carry on the wind to nowhere unless embraced by another soul who finds value in their meaning and purpose in this pursuit. If you choose to enter, I cannot be held responsible or accountable for the consequences to or for your well-being. Alluvia will seep into your soul and never fully set you free."

Published by Page Publishing, JCM's compelling tale invites readers to embrace the journey through this world of dwarves and dragons, shapeshifters and shamans, ogres and elves, humans and halflings, mage-born and seers.

