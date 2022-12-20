Hurricanes Ian and Nicole aftermath in the Daytona Beach Area

TST Broadcasting has announced its latest program focuses on the lasting damage caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole on timeshare resorts in Daytona Beach Shoes, Florida.

The hurricane season ended on November 30th, but the impact of the damages Hurricanes Ian and Nicole linger on. In its recent program, TST Broadcasting focuses on how timeshare resorts in the Daytona Beach Shores area are managing the challenges they are dealing with, and will be facing in the months ahead.

Shep Altshuler, host of the TST Broadcasting series, was joined by Michael DPaola, multi-site managers for Capital Vacations, a leading timeshare property management company, and Paula DiPaola, Board President, Magic Tree Resort, Kissimmee, FL, and Board Advisor, Sea Club IV, Daytona Beach Shores, FL.

Extensive damage

Michael DiPaola said that in that particular area of Daytona Beach Shores, Sea Club IV was hit the hardest by the hurricanes. Everything was brought everything to a standstill. He added that there collapsing of multiple seawalls. Up and down the coast there was nothing but debris and litter from homes being dropped into the ocean. I think 14, condominiums were evacuated and the residents were not allowed to come back until the properties are structurally safe. The impact in that area was devastating.

Water and wind intrusion

According to Paula DiPaoal, "Everyone is trying to put back together whatever they can, Many structural engineers are determining if the builds are structurally sound. Unfortunately, there is extensive water intrusion, new floors and walls are needed and roofs have to be replaced because of wind damage. It's still quite a mess in Daytona Beach Shores".

Communications

Michael Dipaola said that the staff at Sea Club IV started immediately all-day calling to the resort's owners. "We had to close for approximately five weeks and are reporting which units are available or remain closed. We don't know when those rooms will be open. But we will have some units ready to open before the end of the year. There is uncertainty because information from various agencies has been flowing slowly. Currently, Sea Club IV has no amenities which means it has no pool deck, local, and no entrance to the ocean to the beach. As well as the beach is closed up and down because of the devastation", he said.

Needed support

It is wonderful to have our property management company, Capital Vacations, providing much-needed support, especially with three resorts, Atlantic Terrace, Sea Club IV, and Sun Tropic Towers, in the same area. Their team has helped tremendously by coordinating with the resorts, engineers, and insurance adjusters, as well as negotiating costs.

Outlook and concerns

Both Michael and Paula DiPaola discussed how the extensive damage to Sea Club IV's sea wall and kiddie pool will need extensive repairs that will take a long time, along with the loss of amenities are presenting ongoing concerns.

Paula DiPaola said, " The owners are concerned with reason. They love their resort and oceanfront property. But, the owners that are affected most are the ones that own the weeks that are having difficulty opening, and I feel terrible for them. It's hard to say you have to pay your maintenance fees, but you have no use of the property. That's a difficult reality. So we just tried to explain it as best we can. And, you know, they're, they're accepting it, but they are concerned with no use. And they are concerned with the well-being of their resorts.

