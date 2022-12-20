New book is a collection of punchlines, one-line zingers, observations, and advice on a variety of topics

Author Pat Duke delights readers with 'Thoughts on the Pot'

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bringing out laughter and fun to a wider audience, Pat Duke announces the release of "Thoughts on the Pot" (published by Archway Publishing).

This book is a hysterical and thought-provoking collection of punchlines, one-line zingers, jokes, observations, and advice on a variety of topics, written to lighten up the mood in today's overly serious society. Having spent most of his life around actors, musicians, singers, writers, celebrities and the funniest people in the world, jokes and crazy stories come fast which the author easily caught on. He now invites readers to laugh out loud, or perhaps find comfort, with "Thoughts on the Pot."

"My book is mostly jokes, some short, some long, some clean, some dirty, mostly for men of a certain age. Giggles, laughs, and guffaws about work, retirement, marriage, divorce, drinking, drugs, religion, obesity, vegans, kids, parents, life, death, sleep, farts, and poop. The perfect companion for a man's morning constitutional."

"Thoughts on the Pot"

By Pat Duke

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 310 pages | ISBN 9781665725781

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 310 pages | ISBN 9781665725804

E-Book | 310 pages | ISBN 9781665725798

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Currently, Pat Duke is the long-time narrator for "Swamp People" on History Channel, the runaway hit television series that is seen by millions all over the world every week. In addition to that, he is also a partner at Duke Films and has five movies in various stages of development. His goal is to continue producing socially conscious films that enlighten and inspire. He has been a voice actor, announcer, narrator for decades, and has voiced over 10,000 national TV commercials. He has performed in movies, animated films, cartoons, and has won multiple awards for his work including an Emmy. One quirky thing about Duke is that he has worn many hats in his professional career. Here are a few: drummer, singer, composer, pianist, producer, record executive, screenwriter, and author.

