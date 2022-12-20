Submit Release
New book is a collection of punchlines, one-line zingers, observations, and advice on a variety of topics

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bringing out laughter and fun to a wider audience, Pat Duke announces the release of "Thoughts on the Pot" (published by Archway Publishing).

This book is a hysterical and thought-provoking collection of punchlines, one-line zingers, jokes, observations, and advice on a variety of topics, written to lighten up the mood in today's overly serious society. Having spent most of his life around actors, musicians, singers, writers, celebrities and the funniest people in the world, jokes and crazy stories come fast which the author easily caught on. He now invites readers to laugh out loud, or perhaps find comfort, with "Thoughts on the Pot."

"My book is mostly jokes, some short, some long, some clean, some dirty, mostly for men of a certain age. Giggles, laughs, and guffaws about work, retirement, marriage, divorce, drinking, drugs, religion, obesity, vegans, kids, parents, life, death, sleep, farts, and poop. The perfect companion for a man's morning constitutional."

Visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/839998-thoughts-on-the-pot to get a copy.

By Pat Duke
Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 310 pages | ISBN 9781665725781
Softcover | 6 x 9in | 310 pages | ISBN 9781665725804
E-Book | 310 pages | ISBN 9781665725798
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author
Currently, Pat Duke is the long-time narrator for "Swamp People" on History Channel, the runaway hit television series that is seen by millions all over the world every week. In addition to that, he is also a partner at Duke Films and has five movies in various stages of development. His goal is to continue producing socially conscious films that enlighten and inspire. He has been a voice actor, announcer, narrator for decades, and has voiced over 10,000 national TV commercials. He has performed in movies, animated films, cartoons, and has won multiple awards for his work including an Emmy. One quirky thing about Duke is that he has worn many hats in his professional career. Here are a few: drummer, singer, composer, pianist, producer, record executive, screenwriter, and author.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

