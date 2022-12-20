Rene Tyson's newly released "Proverbs: Timeless Truth for the Modern Woman" is an enjoyable, interactive experience that empowers women in their faith

"Proverbs: Timeless Truth for the Modern Woman" from Christian Faith Publishing author Rene Tyson is a thoughtful collection of devotions that will aid readers in the pursuit of connection and understanding of key scripture.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Proverbs: Timeless Truth for the Modern Woman": an empowering message for modern women. "Proverbs: Timeless Truth for the Modern Woman" is the creation of published author Rene Tyson, a dedicated wife and mother of five.

"'At one point in this devotional, Rene Tyson writes, 'In Western culture, the word wisdom conjures up images of old men with long beards.' This collaborative devotional, written by nine women, rightly challenges that stereotype. Rene Tyson, and eight other women, in short, clear segments, make the sometimes complex book of Proverbs accessible as they offer their wisdom and honest personal experiences in meaningful discussions. They include practical advice for the modern woman, addressing topics such as codependency, tensions over a woman's role in the church, and temptations women face. They take an honest look at the overused Proverbs 31, reading it in a fresh way. This guide will be helpful for individual study as well as for small groups.' —Dr. Colette Tennant, Professor of English and Humanities, Corban University. Author of Religion in The Handmaid's Tale: a Brief Guide, and two poetry collections: Commotion of Wings and Eden and After.

"'Many a proverbial pit of misery and hardship could be avoided should a young woman take to heart the advice that Rene Tyson offers in her fresh application of the ancient book of Proverbs. The book of Proverbs offers advice on how to be successful in business, romance, with friends, and anywhere else that a person might find themselves. Much like King Solomon to his beloved son, Ms. Tyson guides the reader through this book into its practical application in the modern world.' —Alicia Marks, Speaker and Founder of Come Thirsty Ministry. Author of The Matriarchs: Four Women Who Birthed a Nation and Changed History and Elijah: Bold Obedience and a Still, Small voice."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rene Tyson's new book is a fresh take on how to incorporate the knowledge within Proverbs to today's experiences.

Tyson shares in hopes of empowering other women in their pursuit of connection, fulfillment, and success.

