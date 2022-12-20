The Sapient Sabre announces the release of 'I Had a Farm'

New dystopian fiction pits animal rights against human survival

HONG KONG, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an era where our land is too fragile to provide meat and crops, to what extent are humans willing to sacrifice ethics for a full stomach?" The Sapient Sabre invites readers to explore this premise in his dystopian novel titled "I Had a Farm" (published by Partridge Singapore).

The year is 2040. Nothing can be grown from the Earth's soil anymore. Extreme weather becomes incrementally frequent and devastating, dwindling food production as crops and livestock die before harvesting. Even seafood is not available due to severe pollution. Demand for food is skyrocketing yet there is not enough to feed 11 billion people. In order to alleviate this dilemma, Professor Caesar Claudius MacDonald turns to biotechnology. With the help of his assistants Grace Merce and Judson Cotter, Professor Caesar invents a meat animal fitting for the current hazardous world. However, complications and conflicts arise when his animals display sentience in a certain way. What comes first: human survival or animal rights?

"I Had a Farm" is an intriguing story about a near-distant future that opens discussions on important topics the society faces today such as climate change, environmental ethics, genetics, bioengineering, animal welfare, and moral choices. It will appeal to those who enjoy science fiction set in a dystopic world.

"And warning, you may never look at your dinner steak the same way again," the author adds.

About the Author

Graduated with First Honors and currently teaching high school English, The Sapient Sabre, known to his friends and colleagues as Tim, enjoys creative writing. The Department of English Language and Literature of Hong Kong Shue Yan University broadened his horizon with cultural studies and many more. There, he learnt that other-than-human beings such as robots, animals and plants are sentient in their own ways. It is an act of a responsible human to voice out for these usually underlooked beings around. The Sapient Sabre thinks difference, differently.

