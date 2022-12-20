Julie and Kyleigh Drummond's newly released "God's Guide to Riding a Bike" is a charming narrative that imparts important life lessons based on faith

"God's Guide to Riding a Bike" from Christian Faith Publishing authors Julie and Kyleigh Drummond is a fun and uplifting read that can be shared with all ages as a helpful selection of scripture is used to illustrate important values.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God's Guide to Riding a Bike": a heartfelt celebration of a beloved uncle's creative ministry work. "God's Guide to Riding a Bike" is the creation of published authors Julie and Kyleigh Drummond, a mother/daughter team from Indiana.

Julie and Kyleigh Drummond share, "Journey through life with the Ultimate Guide. God can help you navigate the world with a bicycle ride. All proceeds from God's Guide to Riding a Bike provide bicycles for children through Uncle Steve's Bicycle Ministry. For more information, please visit http://www.unclestevesbikes.com."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Julie and Kyleigh Drummond's new book features delightful illustrations created by Claire Lonsbury.

Julie and Kyleigh share in hopes of spreading the good news of God's grace in a way that will aid young believers in their pursuit of true connection with their faith.

