Author Gerald Schneider PhD's new book "Progressive Values: Libertarian Solutions" attempts to bridge that gap between liberalism and conservatism in modern America

Recent release "Progressive Values: Libertarian Solutions" from Page Publishing author Gerald Schneider PhD is a stunning political read that explores the benefits of liberal ideals when enacted with libertarian politics. In order to secure rights for all peoples, Schneider explores how the libertarian viewpoint can help to protect individual liberties as well as the environment.

KENSINGTON, Md., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gerald Schneider PhD, an environmental educational consultant who served as the first executive director of the Audubon Naturalist Society in Chevy Chase, Maryland, has completed his new book "Progressive Values: Libertarian Solutions": a fascinating exploration of the American political landscape that suggests realistic and ethical solutions to the systemic issues that plague the modern world.

Schneider shares, "The world needs governments despite caveats here to secure birth and other rights individuals cannot safeguard themselves. That includes just laws, ethical courts, police action, and military defense as already stated. It also involves protection of Earth's environment: Land, water, air, and ecosystems not independently owned and controlled. That is the natural capital held in trust by governments for all.

"How to do these things with little or no sacrifice of individual liberty is the question. That is what this book is about with emphasis on the United States of America."

Published by Page Publishing, Gerald Schneider PhD's eye-opening discussion invites readers from both sides of the political spectrum to see things in a different light, attempting to bridge the gap between the progressive and conservative ideals that are seemingly dividing America more and more each day. By discussing the libertarian viewpoint on certain hot-button issues, Schneider hopes to encourage his readers to think differently and as individuals, rather than following the masses on both sides.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Progressive Values: Libertarian Solutions" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing