Author Charity Roszel's new book "Where Have All the Children Gone?" is a fascinating read that tells the stories of children through four decades

Recent release "Where Have All the Children Gone?" from Page Publishing author Charity Roszel tells a story about children over the course of four decades to see how life has changed and how some things never change.

WHITING, N.J., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charity Roszel has completed her new book "Where Have All the Children Gone?": a captivating work that takes readers through a decades-long journey that follows the way some things change over time while others remain the same.

Author Charity Roszel is ninety-six. She is widowed after almost seventy years of marriage to her husband, Bob. She is the mother of three daughters and has four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Charity writes, "Although this book is about children, it is for parents, children, and anyone who loves a child. Sharing stories about children only helps us know them better, but it highlights the joy, love, seeing life through their eyes, and what it is like to be a child. Let's take a peek at the past, present, future—any place, any time, and everywhere."

She continues, "Storytelling is my way of sharing children's stories with you. Storytelling describes social and cultural activities. Every culture has its own stories or narratives that are shared. I chose written storytelling that has been used in fairy tales, newspapers, novels, and personal storytelling. Even though many of the stories include me, the stories are about children. At the conclusion of my storytelling, ask and answer for yourself the question, 'Where have all the children gone?'"

Published by Page Publishing, Charity Roszel's compelling tale stands the test of time, offering a memorable story with universally appealing themes.

Readers who wish to experience this interesting work can purchase "Where Have All the Children Gone?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

