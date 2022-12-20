H. M. Hyra's newly released "He Is Risen" is a compelling three-part treatise that explores key components of the Catholic faith

"He Is Risen" from Christian Faith Publishing author H. M. Hyra is a dynamic examination of Catholicism and the modern world for those seeking a deeper understanding of faith.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "He Is Risen": a helpful resource for expanding one's knowledge of the Catholic Church. "He Is Risen" is the creation of published author H. M. Hyra, a high school teacher, active basketball coach, and writer with an intense interest in psychology and religion.

Hyra shares, "He Is Risen is meant to be three sections, each representing an important component of the Catholic faith.

"'A Portrait of Jesus' presents our Savior in a way that may not be obvious to the casual reader. The Bible is an inspired book dealing with a real world with spiritual overtones. When reading the New Testament, it may not be so obvious that Jesus is basically revealing something about the Catholic faith, which is needed in order for the reader to grow in the faith. However, if Jesus is God and, therefore, all­knowing, he is not trying to add to his personal knowledge but presenting himself so as to be a model for how a person ought to approach the faith. He also reveals his spiritual self as related to the Father and the Holy Spirit.

"'Defense of the Faith' gives the faithful an opportunity to answer questions often asked by the unbeliever. Included are brief résumés of individuals considered to have an atheistic outlook. A section involving basic heresies that have attacked the Catholic Church over the ages is included. A sample of apparitions where the Virgin Mary became involved with nonbelievers' attack on the faith makes for interesting reading.

"'America: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow' discusses how America became the strongest nation in the world. However, modern days have found the USA in competition with foreign nations. Also, the nation has become divided as the separation of church and state has forced power politics to be the order of the day. The text looks at the Obama era as well as Trump's victory over Hillary Clinton. The Trump era is compared to the latest victory of Joe Biden. It is an interesting contrast, and only time will tell if the nation can adjust to a polarization that now exists. The text views four alternatives and how America's choice may affect the nation for years to come."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, H. M. Hyra's new book offers a helpful resource for furthering one's understanding of the Catholic faith.

Hyra addresses current problems and relevant questions faced by many believers navigating the modern world's challenges.

