Converter Transformer Market Size to Boost USD 20.11 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 19.3% - IndustryARC

Increasing demand for efficient power transmission solutions across the globe has brought a significant growth in the demand of converter transformers.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Converter Transformer Market is expected to reach US$20.11 billion after growing at an estimated CAGR of 19.3% during 2022-2027. A converter transformer is generally used in High voltage direct current (HVDC) system. In a HVDC system, power electronic circuits are used to convert AC to DC (Rectifier circuits) or convert DC to AC (Inverter Circuits). Both of these circuits are also called converter circuits which consists of capacitors or synchronous condensers for reactive power. A transformer that has one of its windings connected to one of these circuits, as a dedicated transformer, is a converter Transformer. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Converter Transformer Market highlights the following areas –



• Increasing demand for efficient power transmission solutions coupled with integration of smart grid technologies across the globe is analysed to significantly drive the Converter Transformer Market during the forecast period 2022-2027.

• Multi-terminal converter transformer are analysed to hold highest share 33.67% in 2021 owing to its huge adoption for power distribution application across the globe.

• Grid Connection application is expected to hold the highest market share 29.11% in the forecast period owing to the increasing smart grid developments across the globe to enhance power distribution.

• Asia-Pacific is analysed to hold the highest share in 2021 owing to the huge scope for industrialization and increasing investments in the smart grid development across various economies such as China, India and Japan.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Design - The Converter Transformer Market Report is segmented into Mono-polar, Bi-polar, back-to-back and multi-terminal. Multi-terminal converter transformer is analysed to hold highest share 33.67% in 2021 owing to its huge adoption for power distribution application across the globe. The modular multi-terminal converter-based DC-DC converter transformer has been proposed for multi-terminal DC grids.

• By Application - The Converter Transformer Market Report is segmented into Wind-farms, Oil & Gas, Grid interconnections, Power distribution and Others. Grid connection application is analysed to hold the highest share 29.11% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing smart grid developments across the globe to enhance power distribution. With the increasing demand of efficient power transmission solutions across the globe, the demand of converter transformer has witnessed a market boom and is analysed to grow significantly during the forecast period.

• By Geography - Asia-Pacific is analysed to be the major region with a share of 38% in 2021 for the Converter Transformer Market owing to the huge scope for industrialization and increasing investments in the smart grid development across various economies such as China, India and Japan. For instance, according to World Bank Reports, investments done in manufacturing sector in Asia-Pacific region was recorded $437.42 billion in 2020.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Converter Transformer Industry are -

1. Kirloskar Electric Company Limited

2. General Electric

3. ABB Ltd.

4. Siemens AG

5. Tebian Electric Apparatus Stock Company Ltd.

