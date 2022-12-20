Embedded Display Market to Reach US$26.4 Billion by 2026: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Embedded Display Market is expected to reach $26.4 billion after growing at an estimated CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2026. The Embedded display market is estimated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period primarily due to the growing demand of Embedded displays in medical, automation, industrial, wearable and other sectors. Embedded displays are fast in executing a color LED display interface, it has features such as touch screen as well as non – touch screen along with smart graphical user interface. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Embedded Display Market highlights the following areas –

• The Embedded display market is estimated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period primarily due to increase in adoption of Embedded display by automation, medical, wearable and other sectors.

• Due to high efficiency, longer life, high intensity, high pixel-pitch and brightness LED technology in embedded display is expected to have substantial growth over the forecast period.

• Rise in adoption of automated embedded devices in the market has a great impact for the market growth of Embedded displays. The high quality display at low cost makes the Embedded displays propel into the market.

• It is observed that in the recent past research and development activities for Embedded displays in North America are rising, thus creating a market for Embedded display as this has a great impact on adoption by medical, automation and other sectors.

• Embedded display market is dominated by North America followed by Europe. APAC region is considered to have fastest growth due to increase in automation and other sector by the countries like India, China and others.



Segmental Analysis:

• By Technology - The market is segmented by Technology into LCD, LED, OLED and others. The High pixel-pitch, brightness, enhanced efficiency, high light intensity, enhanced power efficiency, long lifespan and high scalability makes LED technology much more acceptable and is expected to propel the market grow. In the forecast period 2021 – 2026, LED displays are expected to set significant and fastest growth in Embedded display market at 9.9% due to increase in adoption of Embedded display in automotive sector and medical sector where LED embedded displays are being used more.

• By Device Type - The fixed device is expected to hold largest market share in forecasted period 2026 at 56%. Its affordable price, high scalability, longer life, contrast and pixel resolution and more, makes fixed device to be accepted more into the market than portable devices.

• By Geography - Embedded Display market is dominated by North America at 36% share in 2020 followed by Europe. The Research and development activities at the industry-level in North America is continuously rising and making rapid advancement in automated embedded device technology which is increasing the adoption rate of embedded display devices in healthcare, automotive, industrial sectors, defense and others.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Embedded Display Industry are -

1. Microsoft Corporation

2. Eaton Corporation

3. Green Hills Software Inc.

4. Intel Corporation

5. Anders DX

