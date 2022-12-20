Ethernet Controller Market worth $14.9 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 6.1% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Ethernet Controller Market is expected to reach $14.9 billion after growing at an estimated CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2026. Ethernet controller is a component of computer hardware used for controlling the connection to wired networks. Ethernet is the method that most computers use to communicate with each other. Most computers connect with the internet through Ethernet. Ethernet controllers examine each packet of data to determine if it is meant for the local computer or another computer on the network. If it is meant for the local computer it decodes that information and relays it to the processor. If it is meant for another computer on the network it discards the information. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=505441

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Ethernet Controller Market highlights the following areas –

• For Ethernet controller to work in computer, the system needs to have software installed in the computer called “Ethernet chipset driver”.

• It is the most commonly used computer networking technologies in offices, schools etc.

• Benefits of Ethernet controllers include flexibility, ease of expansion, control, growth capabilities and centralized authentication.

• Asia Pacific region expected to witness significant CAGR on account of various factors such as industrialization rising consumer base, growing disposable income of individuals and others.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Function - The Ethernet PHY is a component that operates at the Ethernet physical layer of the OSI network model. Its purpose is to provide analog signal physical access to the link. An Ethernet PHY is designed to provide error-free transmission to reach distances that exceed 100m. There are many different variants of the Ethernet standard with respect to PHY which ranges from 1 Mbps to 100 Gpbs. Majority of the Ethernet applications use 10/100/1000-Mbps PHY.

• By Packaging - The most common Integrated circuit package types for larger critical components such as microcontrollers are the QFP (Quad Flat Package) and QFN (Quad Flat No-leads). QFP IC’s might have anywhere from eight pins per side to upward of seventy and are projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.8% through 2026.

• By Geography - Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach $4.7 billion by the year 2026 in the Ethernet controller market. It is due to growing usage of Ethernet controllers in consumer applications, servers and desktop systems in the region and increase in demand for VoIP solutions, gaming consoles and digital signage. China will remain among the fastest growing country in the regional markets followed by Australia, India and South-Korea.

Click on the following link to buy the Ethernet Controller Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=505441

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Ethernet Controller Industry are -

1. Broadcom Ltd

2. Cavium Inc.

3. Cirrus Logic Inc.

4. Comlab Telecommunications Inc.

5. Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Ethernet-Controller-Market-Research-505441

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Industrial Ethernet Switch Market - Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth And Forecast 2019 - 2024:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Industrial-Ethernet-Switch-Market-Research-505826

B. Ethernet Profinet Market - Forecast(2021 - 2026):

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19413/ethernet-profinet-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062