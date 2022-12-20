Palatants Market Share Worth US$2.1 billion by 2027 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Proliferation in pet adoption, rapid urbanization, and the mounting trend of nuclear families are anticipated to boost market demand.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Palatants Market size is estimated to reach $2.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Palatants fall under the category of palatability enhancers. These are used worldwide in pet food and highlight or improve the taste and aroma that makes food more aesthetically palatable. The simple purpose behind introducing them in pet nutrition products is to entice the pet to fulfill their nutritional needs by consuming the food. Palatants come in two main forms: liquid palatants and dry palatants; moreover, they are produced from plants and meat. Swine, poultry, and aquaculture are the primary source of animal-based palatants. Augmenting number of pet owners across the globe, soaring disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, heightening trend of nuclear families, budding incidences of stress and depression, better retail infrastructure in low-income nations, and increasing living standards are factors set to drive the growth of the Palatants Market for the period 2022-2027.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Palatants Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the North America Palatants Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. The growth is owing to a large number of players operating in the region, rising pet adoption, high consciousness regarding pet health, and high disposable incomes.

2. Mounting mergers and acquisition activities, growing research and development for innovative alternatives, rising incidences of stress and depression, augmenting trend of nuclear families in developing nations like India, China, and Indonesia, and soaring GDP per capita incomes in low-income nations are said to be preeminent driver driving the growth of Palatants Market.

3. Strangled production activities, broadening campaigns and efforts by animal welfare organizations to stop animal cruelty, and a surge in inflation rates worldwide are said to reduce the market growth. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Palatants Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Palatants Market Segment Analysis-By Nature : The Palatants Market based on the nature type can be further segmented into organic and conventional. The conventional segment held the largest share in 2021.

Palatants Market Segment Analysis-By Distribution Channel : The Palatants Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into offline and online. The offline segment held the largest share in 2021.

Palatants Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : The Palatants Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Palatants Industry are -

1. Nestle SA

2. Diana Group

3. Alltech Inc

4. Kemin Industries

5. Pancosma SA

