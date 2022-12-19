AG Derek Schmidt: U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice stays lower-court decision on Title 42 policy

KANSAS, December 19 - TOPEKA – (December 19, 2022) – U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts this afternoon stayed a lower-court decision regarding the Title 42 policy that has been used to slow the flow of individuals seeking illegal entry into the United States at the southern border, following an application filed by Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and 18 other state attorneys general.

In November, a district court judge in Washington, D.C., struck down Title 42, a Trump-era rule that allows the rapid expulsion of aliens who pose a public health risk. When the Biden administration announced its intention to abandon its defense of Title 42, Schmidt and a multistate coalition tried to intervene to allow the states to continue to defend this important policy. The district court judge refused to rule on the motion, so the coalition appealed, urging the higher court to stay the district court’s ruling.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia denied the motion to intervene late last week. Now, the coalition is petitioning the U.S. Supreme Court to stay the district court’s ruling and stop the scheduled termination of Title 42 on December 21.

Earlier today, Schmidt joined a coalition of states asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse the lower-court ruling and keep the Title 42 policy in place. Chief Justice Roberts quickly issued the stay and ordered the federal government to respond to the states’ application by 5 p.m. EST tomorrow.

“I am pleased that Chief Justice Roberts has agreed to step in and review this piece of public policy that has been central to the efforts to curb the hemorrhaging at the southern border,” Schmidt said. “Ending Title 42 enforcement just days before the start of the holiday season and with extreme weather conditions forecast for coalition states would only exacerbate a humanitarian crisis that the Biden administration to date has been unwilling to address or even admit exists.”

A previous attempt by the Biden administration to end Title 42 was blocked by a U.S. District Court in Louisiana in a separate case in which Kansas was a plaintiff. Today’s filing seeks to preserve that earlier court victory.

Title 42 is a public health law that was invoked in 2020 by the Trump administration amid the COVID-19 pandemic to restrict access to the United States. The law was enacted in 1929 as a maritime tool to prevent ships entering the United States from China and the Philippines during a meningitis outbreak.

A copy of today’s application for stay to the U.S. Supreme Court is available at https://bit.ly/3W8Lgzz. A copy of Chief Justice Roberts’ order is available at https://bit.ly/3G5kl2j.