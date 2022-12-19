Wichita woman convicted, ordered to pay more than $16,000 in restitution for Medicaid fraud charge

KANSAS, December 19 - WICHITA – (December 19, 2022) – A Wichita woman has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to repay the Kansas Medicaid system more than $16,000 for her conviction on two Medicaid fraud-related charges, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

Kyla Kongvongsay, 22, of Wichita, pleaded guilty on Friday in Sedgwick County District Court to one count of making a false claim, statement or representation to the Medicaid program and one count of unlawful acts concerning computers. Retired Sedgwick County Judge Ben Burgess accepted the plea to the two misdemeanors and sentenced Kongvongsay to repay the Kansas Medicaid program $16,089.67. He also sentenced her to serve 12 months of supervised probation.

An investigation found Kongvongsay and her father, Johnson Kongvongsay, at different points in time were working as personal care assistants for a relative who was a Medicaid beneficiary. Investigators found that the father and daughter were submitting false claims, purporting to be providing personal care services to the relative when they were actually working other jobs. Investigators found that they committed $30,947.45 worth of fraud.

Johnson Kongvongsay pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of making a false claim, statement or representation to the Medicaid program and one count of unlawful acts concerning computers. Sedgwick County District Judge Kevin O’Connor accepted the plea and scheduled sentencing for January 26, 2023.

The cases are part of “Operation Keeping Them Honest,” a cooperative effort between the attorney general’s office and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services/Office of Inspector General to investigate fraudulent billing to Medicaid for personal care services provided in Medicaid beneficiaries’ homes. This sentencing brings to a close the latest case in this joint effort to crack down on those who take advantage of these federal- and state-administered healthcare programs. To date, eight cases have been filed with the court and five have reached the sentencing phase.

Other investigations are ongoing. The cases are being jointly investigated by federal and state authorities and prosecuted by the attorney general’s Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division. Senior Assistant Attorney General Eve Kemple of Schmidt’s office prosecuted the cases against Kyla Kongvongsay and Johnson Kongvongsay.

The following statement about the Kansas Medicaid Fraud Control Unit is required by the federal government: The Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division in the Attorney General’s Office receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $2,307,236 for Federal fiscal year (FFY) 2023. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $769,075 for FFY 2023, is funded by the Office of the Kansas Attorney General from moneys recovered in litigation.