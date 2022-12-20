Hard Seltzer Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The gluten-free nature of hard seltzer is another preeminent factor promoting growth in the respective market as the prevalence of celiac disease is broadening.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Hard Seltzer Market size is estimated to reach $3.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Hard seltzer is also demarcated as spiked seltzer and it falls under the category of carbonated water fabricated by using alcohol and fruit flavors. Sodium bicarbonate, an effervescent ingredient, is extensively employed in the production of sparkling beverages. Its interaction with crystalline dicarboxylic acids like tartaric acid produces carbon dioxide. Hard seltzer exhibit little to no amount of alcohol therefore such drinks do not imbalance the acid–base homeostasis of the body. These drinks are emerging as moderate options to beer and other alcoholic beverages. One of the most significant advantages of such carbonated waters is their gluten-free and low caloric nature. As a result, celiac disease patients who are gluten intolerant choose to purchase such products. The Hard Seltzer Market outlook is exceptionally fascinating with budding demand, especially among the millennial population. Expanding demand for lower calories and sugar content with enlarging health awareness among people is a prominent factor set to drive the growth of the Hard Seltzer Market for the period 2022-2027.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19652/hard-seltzer-market.html

Save more @ IndustryARC,

Use the code “FLAT1000” & get FLAT 1000$ OFF on any Market Report

Offer available for limited period only..!!

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Hard Seltzer Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the North America Hard Seltzer Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. Nevertheless, Asia-pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.

2. The far-reaching presence of distribution channels and innovative flavor options are said to be the preeminent driver driving the growth of the Hard Seltzer Market. Undersized production activities due to restrictions applied by governments to tackle pandemic situations are said to reduce the market growth.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Hard Seltzer Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=19652

Segmental Analysis:

Hard Seltzer Market Segment Analysis-By Packaging Type : The Hard Seltzer Market based on the packaging type can be further segmented into plastic bottles, glass bottles, aluminum cans. The aluminum cans segment held the largest share in 2021.

Hard Seltzer Market Segment Analysis-By Distribution Channel : The Hard Seltzer Market based on distribution channel can be further segmented into online and offline platforms. The offline segment held the largest share in 2021.

Hard Seltzer Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : The Hard Seltzer Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Hard Seltzer Industry are -

1. Diageo PLC.

2. Heineken N.V.

3. Anheuser-Busch InBev

4. Coca Cola Company

5. Kopparberg

Click on the following link to buy the Hard Seltzer Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=19652

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Packaged Water Treatment System Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16502/packaged-water-treatment-system-market.html

B. Water Treatment Additives Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/6354/Water-Treatment-Additives-Market-Research-Report.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062