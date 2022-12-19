Submit Release
Prime Minister announces appointment of new Chief Justice of Ontario

CANADA, December 19 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the appointment of the Honourable Michael H. Tulloch, a judge of the Court of Appeal for Ontario, as the new Chief Justice of Ontario and President of the Court of Appeal for Ontario.

Chief Justice Tulloch replaces the Honourable George R. Strathy, who retired effective August 31, 2022.

“The Honourable Michael H. Tulloch is a highly respected member of Ontario and Canada’s legal community. As he takes on his new role as Chief Justice of Ontario and President of the Court of Appeal for Ontario, I wish him continued success. I know he brings a wealth of experience to the position and will continue to serve Ontarians well.”

The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

  • Chief Justices and Associate Chief Justices in Canada are responsible for the leadership and administration of their courts. They also serve as members of the Canadian Judicial Council, which works to improve the quality of judicial services in the superior courts of Canada.
  • Chief Justices and Associate Chief Justices are appointed by the Governor General on the advice of Cabinet and the recommendation of the Prime Minister.

