Cookies Market Size Expected to Reach USD $46.3 billion with CAGR of 5.3% by 2026 – IndustryARC

The demand for cookies is rapidly increasing among the young population owing to the rise in innovative and healthier product launches.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Cookies Market size is estimated to reach $46.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Cookies are generally baked or cooked foods that are small, flat, and sweet. Molded cookies, dropped cookies, rolled cookies, pressed cookies, refrigerator cookies, and bar cookies are the six major types of cookies. The demand for cookies is rapidly increasing among the young population owing to the rise in innovative and healthier product launches. The rise in the demand for oatmeal raisin bar cookies among the young population, increase in the inclination towards buying cookies like snickerdoodles in supermarkets, rise in the demand for cookies in tea and coffee shops in developing nations, and growing investment by the key players to develop gluten free cookies are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the Cookies Market for the period 2021-2026.

1. Geographically, North America Cookies Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the rise in the inclination towards buying cookies like snickerdoodles.

2. The increase in awareness about the health benefits of bar cookies, such as improving the functioning of heart health and blood circulation is driving the Bar Cookies segment. However, the rise in the availability of alternative products, such as biscuits and chocolates is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth of the Cookies Market.

Cookies Market Segment Analysis-By Product Type : The Cookies Market based on the Product Type can be further segmented into Bar Cookies, Rolled Cookies, Molded Cookies, Drop Cookies, and Others.

Cookies Market Segment Analysis-By Distribution Channel :The Cookies Market based on the Distribution Channel can be further segmented into Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Online Channels, Convenience Stores, and Others.

Cookies Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : North America held the largest share with 31% of the overall market in 2020. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as the growing demand for oatmeal raisin bar cookies among the young population and an increase in product launches by key players.

1. Nestle SA

2. Mondelez International

3. Campbell Soup Co

4. Kellog Co

5. Britannia Industries

