Hemophilia Management Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC

Increasing Predominance Of Hemophilia Is Projected To Drive The Growth Of Hemophilia Management Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hemophilia Management Market size is estimated to reach $16.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Hemophilia is a hereditary ailment in which the blood does not clot owing to inadequate clotting determinants. This brings about unknown bleeding, pain, swelling or tightness in joints, blood in urine or stool, and nose bleeds. Hemophilia management involves good quality medical care from physicians and nurses who understand abundant information regarding the ailment can benefit people with hemophilia avert certain severe complications. Frequently, the most excellent selection for care is at an all-inclusive hemophilia treatment center (HTC). Hemophoresis refers to blood convection or irrigation of tissues. Desmopressin heightens endogenous factor VIII levels in hemophilia A. The large inter-individual difference in the response to desmopressin is noticed. As per the specialist assessment, prophylaxis with SHL FVIII concentrates stays the standard of care for patients with serious hemophilia A and may also be thought-out for picked individuals with moderate ailment. Hemophilia is largely an inherited genetic disorder that hinders the capability of the body to make clots, a process required to halt bleeding. Hemophilia happens in serious, moderate, and mild forms (equivalent to plasma coagulation factor activity levels).

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America Hemophilia Management Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the therapeutic approaches in hemophilia resulting in a surge of novel FDA (U.S. Food And Drug Administration) – authorized agents and expanding awareness regarding technologically-progressive products including Desmopressin in the North American region.

Hemophilia Management Market growth is being driven by the increasing predominance of hemophilia requiring the application of prophylaxis and supportive government initiatives. However, the treatment of hemophilia is remarkably high-priced with much of the complete cost connected to the price of the medicines themselves which is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Hemophilia Management Market.

Hemophilia Management Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Hemophilia Management Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Hemophilia Management Market Segment Analysis – By Disease Type: The Hemophilia Management Market based on disease type can be further segmented into Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B, and Others. The Hemophilia A Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the increasing predominance of Hemophilia A across the world. Hemophoresis demonstrates blood convection or irrigation of tissues. The boost in demand for progressive products for the diagnosis and treatment of hemophilia A is further propelling the growth of the Hemophilia A segment. Furthermore, the Hemophilia A segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the comparatively high pervasiveness of Hemophilia A within 5000 live males which is around 85% of cases of Hemophilia as against Hemophilia B which occurs 1 in 40,000 live males which accounts for around 15% of cases of hemophilia with Hemophoresis expressing blood convection or irrigation of tissues.

Hemophilia Management Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type: The Hemophilia Management Market based on product type can be further segmented into Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Plasma-Derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, and Others. The Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging generation of recombinant factor concentrates offering a novel path for treating hemophilia. Hemophoresis denotes blood convection or irrigation of tissues. The heightened security of replacement therapy with the application of recombinant factor concentrates enhancing the quality of patient life is further propelling the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the Plasma-Derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the proliferating development of novel factor concentrates attributed to current R&D activities being more effective and needing lesser injections brought about by the improved half-life with hemophoresis connoting blood convection or irrigation of tissues.

Hemophilia Management Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Hemophilia Management Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 35% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the increasing predominance of hemophilia and the existence of an enormous patient pool in the North American region. Hemophoresis signifies blood convection or irrigation of tissues. The surging R&D activities involved in the establishment of novel potent therapies are further propelling the growth of the Hemophilia Management Market in the North American region. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Hemophilia Management Industry are -

1. Biogen

2. Pfizer Inc.

3. Baxter International Inc.

4. Bayer Pharma AG

5. Novo Nordisk A/S

