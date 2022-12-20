Industrial Alcohols Market size is forecast to reach $225 billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Industrial Alcohols Market size is forecast to reach $225 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 8% during 2021-2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial Alcohols Market size is forecast to reach $225 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 8% during 2021-2026. Due to the excellent properties of industrial alcohols, such as high octane number and increased flammability characteristics, there is a boom in demand for organic solvents such as ethyl alcohol, methyl alcohol, which boosts market growth in transportation. Furthermore, a lack of petroleum and oil prices has exacerbated the issue of energy scarcity, contributing to an increase in the use of alcohol as a source of energy.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Industrial Alcohols market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia Pacific dominates the Industrial Alcohols market, owing to the increasing demand from various industries such as pharmaceuticals, personal care, transportation, food and beverages, and others in the region.

2. The market for ethanol, the most common commodity used as a transportation fuel is largely motivated by ethanol mandates imposed by a number of countries around the world.

3. The demand for biofuels among end-users for energy protection, as well as growing demand for low-cost feedstock in the chemical industry, are driving the global industrial alcohols market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Industrial Alcohols Market Segment Analysis – By Product : The ethyl alcohol held the largest share in the industrial alcohol market in 2020, due to the high demand for the commodity, which can be made easily from biomass, corn, wheat, barley, and other sources. Because of its high octane content, it is blended with gasoline as a green fuel. Regardless of the source, the ethanol generated has the same chemical properties and can be found in a variety of forms. Worldwide recognition of ethanol as a renewable and alternative fuel has resulted in ethanol and gasoline blend mandates.

2. Industrial Alcohols Market Segment Analysis – By Source : The corn source held the largest share in the industrial alcohol market in 2020, owing to the product's widespread demand as a renewable source of energy. The ethanol industry's expansion has resulted an increase in corn distiller oil, which is used as a biodiesel feedstock or animal feed around the world. In the by-products sector, ethanol production from corn is also thriving. In several countries around the world, sugar molasses is used as a biomass source that is converted into energy.

3. Industrial Alcohols Market Segment Analysis – By Application : Transportation fuels & fuel additives application held the largest share in the industrial alcohol market in 2020 and is growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over 2021-2026. In Europe and Asia Pacific, the market for gasoline-powered vehicles has increased significantly. As opposed to other fossil fuels, such as diesel and gasoline derived from fossil fuels, the use of bioethanol in current gasoline vehicles has environmental advantages because it releases less hazardous materials.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Industrial Alcohols industry are:

1. Cargill Inc.,

2. Cristalco SAS,

3. MGP Ingredients Inc.,

4. Grain Millers Inc.,

5. The Andersons Inc.

