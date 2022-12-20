Trauma Care Center Market Size to Hit US$19.8 Billion by 2026 | Exhibit a CAGR of 5.1%

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increase in Government Spending towards Healthcare Infrastructure is increasing the growth of Trauma Care Center Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trauma Care Center Market size is estimated at $19.8 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. In-house Trauma Care centres in hospitals are prepared and staffed to treat patients who have suffered major traumatic injuries such as falls, car accidents, or head wounds. Trauma Care Centre is also known as standalone trauma care center that function as a secondary health-care institutions which gives first-aid and medical care to individuals suffering significant or minor injuries. Burns, accident wounds, head and neck injuries, and pain management are all treated in these centres that are equipped with sophisticated technology and healthcare providers. There are different level of trauma care center, varying from level 1 to level 5. The Trauma One Center also known as Level 1 Trauma Center is a tertiary care institution that serves the entire region. A Level 1 Trauma Center can handle all aspects of injury treatment, from prevention to rehabilitation. While the level 1 trauma patients are the patients that have the most severe injuries, requiring the use of a large trauma team as well as a faster response time.

Key Takeaways

This report provides an analytical depiction of the worldwide trauma care centres industry, as well as current trends and future projections, in order to identify potential investment opportunities.

Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in Trauma Care Center Market.

Analysis and forecast of external factors affecting the Trauma Care Center Market is done for the period of 2021-2026

A detailed Value Chain Analysis and Regulatory Analysis based on past data and current market trends is included in the research.

Segmental Analysis:

Trauma Care Center Market Segment Analysis - By Facility Type: In-house care center held the largest share in the trauma care centre Market in 2020. In-house care centres has emerged as the preferred service. This can be attributable to the large number of acute care hospitals which have in-house trauma care centres. The segment's major revenue share is related to a shift in patients' choice for highly specialised hospitals with in-house trauma centres for damage treatment. However, the standalone facility type sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the projected period of 2021-2026.

Trauma Care Center Market Segment Analysis - By Trauma Type : Fall based injury hold the largest share in percentage of patients facing trauma which is followed by brain injuries and stab/wound/cut. Over 800,000 patients in US are admitted to hospitals each year as a result of a fall injury, the most common of which is a spine injury or hip fracture. Every year, 3 million older persons are treated in emergency rooms after falling. Southeast Asian countries account for around two-thirds of trauma-related mortality caused by falls and road accidents. The significant rise in fall injuries across the world makes fall as the highest revenue generator in Trauma Care Centers. However, due to an increase in critical ED visits for burn injuries, the burn injury sector is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.1% in the trauma care centers market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Trauma Care Center Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: North America dominates Trauma Care Center the Market with a market share of 42.4%. The high number of standalone trauma centres (there are over 190 Level 1 trauma centres in U.S), favorable payment regulations, and well-established acute care hospitals are the major factors driving the North America Trauma Care Centre Market. However During the Forecast period 2021-2026, Asia Pacific is expected to be the most attractive market. India and China, two emerging economies in Asia Pacific, are experiencing rapid economic expansion and increased healthcare spending.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Trauma Care Center Industry are -

1. University of Alabama Hospital

2. Banner University Medical Center Phoenix

3. St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center

4. Albany Medical Center

5. Ascension St. John Hospital

